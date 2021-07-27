Grateful Dead Levi’s Collaboration Mixes Jean Jackets And Tie-Dye

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Thankfully for Deadheads, the Grateful Dead has no plans of going anywhere. The legendary 1960s rock band still lives on in Dead & Company tours, a constant stream of Dancing Bears merch and now in a funky collaboration with Levi’s, just dropped.

The capsule collection includes a lineup of t-shirts, denim jackets, sweatshirts and scarves, adorned with signature Grateful Dead imagery, album graphics and tour dates — all emblazoned atop the band’s beloved tie-dye. The new drop celebrates the 50th anniversary of “Skull & Roses,” which also inspired a reissue of the seminal double live LP. The album’s distinct art is weaved through the entire Levi’s collection, with skull head and red rose graphics designed on everything from trucker jackets to classic tees.

“We wanted to do something that felt authentically rooted in the Grateful Dead’s incredibly rich and unique history, so we dug deep into some of their more nuanced graphics and storytelling,” Karyn Hillman, LS&Co.’s chief product officer said in a statement. “It’s a deep dive into Grateful Dead’s storied narrative and devoted fan base, only remixed through a contemporary lens.”

As is the case with most Deadhead merch, many pieces are also designed with the band’s signature Dancing Bears from their eponymous 1971 album “Grateful Dead.” The bears make up the colorful design of a funky pair of board shorts, sit atop a color-blocked bucket hat and are patched onto denim jackets and pants. Other pieces have more subtle homages to the band, such as the TYPE III jean jacket with the word “DEAD” printed across the back, with the lettering constructed out of bones.

Shop the entire Levi’s x Grateful Dead collection here, and check out some of our favorite pieces below.

Trucker Jacket

Long Sleeve Graphic Cropped T-Shirt

Bucket Hat

