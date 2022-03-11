For the Fans: These Pink Floyd, Grateful Dead and Beatles Towels Are All on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

No one knows how to cater towards a classic rock fan quite like Slowtide, whose most recent capsule collections pull inspiration from Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd and The Beatles. And now, dozens of their most stylish selections are 30% off.

Their “Music Lovers” sale lasts through March 12, and includes the brand’s most popular towels, changing ponchos and fleece blankets. Pieces from the Pink Floyd x Slowtide collection are designed with the rock band’s most iconic album art imagery, such as their “Dark Side of the Moon” prism graphic and the sculptural images from “Division Bells.”

Slowtide’s previous collections with The Beatles and Grateful Dead are also on sale. Blankets and cover-ups don Grateful Dead’s famous dancing skeletons and distinct tie-dye, while one of the brand’s many ultra-soft towels features a vibrant collage inspired by The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” album art.

Shop the best pieces from Slowtide’s flash sale below, before they sell out:

Dark Side Fleece Blanket

This cozy fleece blanket, designed with the cover of Pink Floyd’s seminal 1973 album “Dark Side of the Moon,” is made from 100% recycled materials with a soft brush finish and embroidered edge detailing. The infamous prism graphic is imprinted with reactive dye to prevent fading, and measures 50″ x 60″ — big enough to keep yourself warm wherever you are.

Division Bells Towel

Outside of “Dark Side,” “Division Bells” might boast some of the most memorable Pink Floyd album art. Conceived by longtime collaborator Storm Thorgerson, the original cover looks like a painting but is actually a photo of two large metal heads that Thorgerson erected in the middle of a field. This woven towel features stylized images of the distinct profiles for a funky, monochromatic design perfect for a beach trip or post-shower dry.

The Digs Changing Poncho

All surfers know the importance of a good changing poncho, to help easily change out of your wetsuit right when you get out of the water. No one doe it better than Slowtide, whose poncho is made out of ultra-soft and absorbent winter-weight cotton terry. Kangaroo pockets keep your hands warm while a hidden internal access opening lets you change privately in public.

Yellow Submarine Towel

“Yellow Submarine,” The Beatles’ tenth-studio album, features some of the most playful artwork from any of the band’s discography. The 60″ x 30″ inch towel, made out of 100% cotton, is designed with a colorful collage inspired by famous animated film the band released in 1968 alongside the album’s release.