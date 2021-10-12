Deadheads Can Chef in Style With These Psychedelic Grateful Dead Aprons

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grateful Dead’s famous dancing bears carry whisks and pans in the iconic rock band’s new collaboration with kitchen gear company Hedley & Bennett.

The collection, which dropped Oct. 12, consists of two aprons designed with psychedelic imagery from the historic band. Each piece is a colorful iteration of the brand’s premium Essential Apron, featuring special additions such as a collectible “Dedley & Bennett” collaborative patch, an official Grateful Dead tag and a new rainbow ampersand.

“There is so much love for the Grateful Dead in the food world and amongst so many big huge chefs,” said Ellen Bennett, founder and CEO of Hadley & Bennett, in a press release. “As a Grateful Dead fan myself, I’m so excited to finally share this collection with our #ApronSquad and fellow Dead Heads — old and new. We’re thrilled to spread the Grateful Dead’s positivity and creativity with our community and to honor the band’s legacy with this collection.”

The collection is the first collaboration between Grateful Dead and the kitchen gear company, founded by Bennett in 2012 when she was a line chef at Bäco Mercat in Los Angeles. Their luxury aprons have since become a go-to staple for restaurants across the country, and are the official uniform for contestants on Bravo’s”Top Chef.”

The aprons are available exclusively at hedleyandbennett.com for $105.

Grateful Dead x H&B Tie-Dye Bears Apron

Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett

The louder option of the two features blue and purple tie dye, in addition to dancing bears holding culinary tools such as cutting knives and whisks. Both aprons are made out of 90% Cotton, 8% Polyester, 2% Spandex. And are machine washable (just make sure to use the cold cycle and hang dry or tumble on low). Each piece also comes with the option to add custom embroidered letters on the right chest for an additional $15.

Read More:The Best Grateful Dead Merch for the Deadheads in Your Life

BUY NOW: $105 Buy It

Grateful Dead X H&B Denim Bears Apron

A simpler option is designed with white outlines of the bears atop a light blue denim base, sustainably sourced from deadstock fabric in Los Angeles. Both aprons use thick fabric that protect the wearer and have the classic, non-slip straps. We also highly recommend the potholder from this brand, which is delightfully durable and fairly stain resistant.

BUY NOW: $105 Buy It