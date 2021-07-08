Where To Get ‘Gossip Girls’ Beyonce Adidas Sneakers Zoya Lott Wore On Her First Day

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If your shoes grant you access to the top of the Met’s status-bearing steps, then they’re a really, really good pair of shoes.

For new-girl-at-school Zoya Lott (played by Whitney Peak), the Dan Humphrey-inspired character in HBO Max’s much-anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot, a crisp pair of limited-edition Beyonce Adidas sneakers are her golden ticket onto the topmost steps, and with it into her estranged half-sister’s reigning friend group. Only a few scenes after Tavi Gevinson’s Kate Keller gets ridiculed for wearing Zara (how dare she!) Zoya is getting her picture taken with private school’s “Queen Bee” Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) — on her verified Instagram account, no less.

So, where can you get your hands on these clout-worthy Adidas sneakers? The “Beyonce Blue Ivy” Superstar Platforms, which came out last October, are sold out on Adidas’s website but are still available on third-party sites like Stadium Goods, Ebay and StockX. And no, you won’t have to have your billionaire sister buy them for you to cover the cost. The classic three-striped sneaker, which starts at $115 depending on the size, is reimagined in Beyonce’s popular collaboration, featuring a pointed rubber shell toe at the front, an elevated layered midsole and a rubber sole that wraps around the entire platform for a chunkier look. The pop-star kept her branding subtle with her name printed on the insole just beneath Adidas’s trefoil logo.

Beyonce’s unique take on the Superstar follows Adidas’s collaborations with other bold-faced names such as Pharrell, Jonah Hill and Sean Weatherspoon, so you have options. Whichever fast-selling Superstar you choose, though, you’ll have to act fast: nothing screams exclusive like a Julien Calloway Insta-tag.

Courtesy of Stadium Goods

