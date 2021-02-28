What Are This Year’s Golden Globes Beauty Trends? Professional Makeup Artist Kirin Bhatty Explains

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Once a starry red-carpet affair, the Golden Globes has, like many other awards season events, been relegated to a virtual event. But that doesn’t mean we can’t expect some shimmer and sparkle — especially when it comes to makeup.

“I think people are longing for glamour after being cooped up and in masks for so long,” says celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty, whose longtime client Awkwafina has been tapped as one of this year’s presenters.

“I would expect vibrant lips, lashes and some shine,” adds Bhatty, while offering up a few beauty tips for the live-streamed affair.

“Choosing lip colors that are vivid really makes an impact on Zoom,” says Bhatty, noting that the right lighting will help makeup pop on screen. “Also any highlighting products really perform well and make skin look really healthy and glowy.”

Are there any upsides to a virtual ceremony? “Safety first of course! But also, there’s a more chill, controlled environment — so no awards-show surprise wind or rain or even a car ride to the show is going to alter a look this year.”

Lancôme Eyeshadow

Expect plenty of vibrant color and shine this awards season, such as this Lancôme Hypnôse eyeshadow palette, available in shimmering hues of purple, blue, and brown/green.

Color Design Eyeshadow Palette $50 Buy It

Rouge Dior #999

“It comes in four finishes and the colors are beautiful,” says Bhatty of this Dior Beauty lipstick staple, available in Satin, Matte, Metallic, Velvet.

Rouge Dior $38 Buy It

LoveSeen Romy Lashes

The latest brainchild of J. Crew’s former creative director Jenna Lyons, LoveSeen’s range of false eyelashes can deliver both a dramatic statement and a more natural look.

LoveSeen Romy Lashes $38 Buy It

Giorgio Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer

To create a dewy complexion, Bhatty turns to this Armani Beauty liquid which can be worn over, under or with foundation.

Fluid Sheer Liquid Highlighter $62 Buy It

Lighted Mirror

“I recommend investing in a personal lighting set up. There are lots of options at every price point,” says Bhatty, who’s a fan of this LED vanity, complete with five dimming stages and a Bluetooth selfie function and streaming capabilities.

Riki Skinny 5X Lighted Mirror $205 Buy It

Shiseido Aura Dew Highlighter

For a hint of shine on your eyes, lips or cheeks, look no further than Shiseido’s luminous Aura multitasker.

Aura Dew Highlighter $25 Buy It

MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter

Everyone needs a highlighter.

MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish $36 Buy It