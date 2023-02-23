Glossier Is Finally Available at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The outrageously long lines that forms outside of Glossier’s brick-and-mortar storefronts, the newest of which just opened in SoHo this week, might finally have a chance at getting shorter. Today, the cult-favorite beauty brand has announced that they will enter 600 Sephora stores in the U.S. and Canada — the biggest retail push that the company has pursued since its founding in 2014.

It’s a notable decision for the company and founder Emily Weiss, who have become known for their wildly successful direct-to-consumer sales strategy. But after close to a decade of relying basically exclusively on social media marketing (their Instagram pictures of dewy skin and millennial pink branding accounts for 80 percent of Glossier’s sales), they’ve decided to bring their products to the shelves of the biggest beauty retailer in the world.

“Six or seven years in, [customers said] ‘Okay, we get it. We understand your brand. You’ve laid the foundation’… but can you please just start selling it closer to me?’ I don’t think we were wrong in the beginning, we needed to evolve,” Weiss told Business of Fashion earlier this month when asked about her decision to expand Glossier’s reach.

“In our desire to hold ourselves to that incredibly high standard and offer people the best possible customer experience, we were denying people the experience they want, which is to touch and feel Glossier.”

Glossier loyalists will likely end up saving a good amount of money by buying their products on Sephora’s website, which boasts frequent deals events and savings for frequent customers. Plus, they’re currently offering free same-day delivery on Glossier products with the code FRESSD.

Shop all of Glossier’s offerings on Sephora’s website.