40+ Best Gifts For Men in 2022: From a Sonos Speaker to Cashmere Socks

There’s no better feeling than giving a gift that you’re absolutely certain will be met with unadulterated elation: the type of gift someone doesn’t even know they want but becomes one of their most prized possessions.

Every man is different but luckily the internet functions as a sweeping universe of fun gadgets, toys and tech for every type of guy imaginable: from the tech geeks and gamers to grill masters and gym rats. As the holidays fast approach, peruse through some of the best gifts for men to shop this year.

Hermés H23 Eu de Toilette

If you can’t afford a Birkin, an Hermés fragrance is the next best thing. H24 is the the French label’s first perfume “for the contemporary man,” boasting a fresh and citrusy scent. The mixture includes notes of clary sage and narcissus, with a warming undernote of rosewood.

Meta Quest 2

If your man is a gamer or just a total tech nerd, the Meta Quest 2 is sure to be on his list. The virtual reality headset is Meta’s most advanced VR technology yet, perfect for multi-player games, immersive social experiences and at-home workouts.

Pantherella Cashmere-Blend Socks

It doesn’t get more luxe than cashmere socks. These Pantherella ones — which come in pack of grey, beige and blue — are made out of 85% cashmere and 15% nylon.

Apple Airtags

Considering how often luggage has been getting lost during travel these days, it’s important for any jet-setter in your life to have some Apple Airtags handy to keep track of important belongings. Tag anything from suitcases to phones with these magnetic tags that instantly connect to any iPhone or iPad through the Find my Friends app.

Outdoor Voices Primofleece Jogger

Move over, Lululemon. Outdoor Voices has won the jogger game with these toasty sweats, made out of the brand’s soft and durable Primofleece and featuring elements-resistant RecTrek paneling, a unisex roomy fit, ribbed waistband and adjustable drawcords.

Pi Pizza Oven ($200 Off)

Pizza night gets an upgrade with this easy-to-use pizza oven, perfect for amateurs and connoisseurs alike. With the Pi Pizza Oven, currently $200 off, you can make wood-fired pizzas or bake with propane by adding on the gas burner.

Soma Cold Brew Bottle (14% Off)

Every coffee lover needs a tumbler for bringing their caffeine on the go. This Soma bottle is made with double-wall glass to keep your coffee at the right temperature all day while their patent-pending stainless steel filter provides a balanced taste with no sediment.

Nike Men’s Killshot 2

This J.Crew-Nike collaboration is so good that it consistently sells out every time it’s restocked on either of their websites, lending hypebeast status to a clothing store that only recently began selling sneakers. The popularity of the Mark Ronson-approved shoe’s makes sense. Unlike Maison Margiela’s paint-splattered GATs or the Nike Swoosh’s, which retail for upwards of $400, the Killshots offer an effortless elegance that don’t break the bank.

Philips Beard & Trimmer

Achieve an effortless and even trim with Philips’s bestselling cordless trimmer, made for perfecting that ideal 3-day stubble, a short beard or long beard. Get the exact look you want with 40 adjustable settings, ranging from .4 millimeters to 20 millimeters (and three additional guard attachments).

Sonos Roam

Audiophiles will fall in love with Sonos’s new portable speaker, which brings sound-defying audio into the home. The speaker is water-proof, drop-resistant, is voice-enabled and boasts 10 hours of battery life. Choose between five gorgeous hues such as the Wave Blue and Olive Green.

Special Blend George Harrison Dad Grass Five Pack

The George Harrison estate teamed up with Dad Grass for the ultimate weed-friendly collaboration this year. In celebration of Harrison’s 1970 album “All Things Must Pass,” the collection includes rolling papers, pre-rolled CBD joints, ash trays and stashing systems designed with imagery from the iconic Beatles member’s album and lyrics from his most memorable songs. This rolling tray features an illustration of Harrison as he poses in front of his Friar Park estate, with curved edges to catch any stray bits of bud. Check out more weed accessories to gift this year here.

Victrola Record Player (33% Off)

The vinyl craze has shown no signs of slowing down. With artists barely pressing enough records to meet the demands of this ravenous new group of fans, it seems we shall all be subject to delightful conversations about the “warmth” of listening to a record for years to come. So, a first-grade turntable is a must. The #1 bestselling Victrola is a no-nonsense record player, packed in a sleek suitcase encasement to add a retro feel to any room. The 3-speed portable player comes with built-in bluetooth speakers and all the manual controls you need for a premium listening experience. Plus, it comes in a wide range of stylish colors and textures like a suede baby blue and rustic brown leather.

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector Box Set

Happy Socks, the Swedish sock company known for their playful and vibrant designs, just launched a brand new Beatles collection inspired by the Fab Four. The lineup includes designs inspired by the iconic band’s most memorable album art, such as the All on Board Sock, whose psychedelic style blends imagery from The Yellow Submarine film, and The Name Of Sock which features the foursome’s band logo in yellow, blue and orange. Check out more gifts for Beatles fans here.

Loftie Alarm Clock

Could your dad benefit from disconnecting from their smartphones before bed for more peaceful nighttime routine? This gorgeous alarm clock is thoughtfully designed, featuring a dimmable display, nightlight, two-phase alarm and content player — all in one. The two-phase alarm gently lulls you awake while the second one actually gets you out of bed. Plus, it’s packed with a high-quality white noise machine and bluetooth speaker to play your own podcasts and music.

Theragun Elite

The workout toy that saves you from aches and pains. A Theragun is a perfect you-wouldn’t-buy-it-yourself-but-would-love-to-be-gifted-it present. Ideal for those looking to kickstart their fitness journey in 2022 or even those who have been on top of their regimen for years. This massaging tool from Therabody rubs away aches and pains from muscles. Hollywood fitness trainer Magnus Lagdbuck, who just prepared Alexander Skasgard for his role in “The Northman” recently cited the percussive tool as one of his top at-home fitness recs — and if it’s good enough for a Viking, it’s good enough for dad.

Tom Wood Gold Herringbone Chain Bracelet

One style that’s seemingly never going out of style is the gold chain. Whether you go for a classic necklace like this one from Burberry (for only $160!), or this gorgeous harringbone bracelet from Tom Wood, you can’t go wrong. This luxe accessory wraps around effortlessly for a minimalist silhouette, made out of sleek gold vermeil.

Houseplant Table Lighter

For the dad who likes to light up but might need some help with this interior design skills. With Houseplant, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have succeeded in making weed paraphernalia an accessory that you want to show off rather than stash away. Their Block Table Lighter, one of the company’s most popular products, is a minimalist decor piece at first glance but packed inside its aluminum exterior is a high powered butane lighter — perfect for lighting up a late-night jay without the fuss. Better yet, the lid doubles as as an ashtray that can hold whatever you’re smoking. Check out more weed accessories for the stoners in your life here.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Fragrance

Maison Margiela’s Replica is one of the best cologne’s for men, offering luxe and long-lasting scents for an affordable price. Their new jazz club fragrance gives off smooth notes of pink pepper and tobacco leaves and warm scents of cigars and smoky cocktails.

Nécessaire The Body Wash

A gift to you as much as him, Nécessaire’s buzzy body wash is really as good as everyone says it is. The daily gel-oil cleanser will keep your dad’s skin nourished and soft, packed with delicious, musky fragrances such as Sandalwood, Eucalyptus and Bergamot.

Apple Airpods Max

Take your dad’s listening experience to the next level with Apple’s Airpod Max, which bring’s the first edition’s noise-cancelling technology to a new ergonomic design perfect for the studio or the office. If they’re looking for something more portable, you can always go with the Pros, currently 21% off on Amazon. For a more affordable option, you can go with these over-ear noise-cancelling Beats headphones on Target for a fraction of the price.

Great Outdoors Kit

Whether your dad has been watching too much “Alone” or has always enjoyed trips into the wilderness, this 10-piece kit makes the perfect companion to any camping excursion. The handy and compact kit comes with: a fire-starter tool, a 6-in-1 penknife tool, tweezers, a 210cm rope, 10 safety pins and a wire saw.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Any avid coffee drinker with a busy schedule knows the ordeal: you brew a steaming hot cup at the beginning of the day but can’t seem to ever finish the whole thing before it’s cold to the touch. Ember solves all your coffee-drinking woes with their high-tech mugs which allow you to control the temperature of your drink throughout the day with their connected app. Plus, made out of stainless steel and a scratch-resistant ceramic coating, you aren’t sacrificing style for functionality. Even better if you pair it with a thoughtful coffee subscription packed with your dad’s favorite blends.

Kodak Luma Portable Projector

If your dad is looking to up his at-home movie game, then the first step is finding the right projector. The sleek Kodak Luma is compact and portable enough to easily mount anywhere in the home without a fuss, and also boasts clear 1080p resolution without breaking the bank. Pair it with an affordable soundbar and his dreams of a Lebron James-worthy home cinema is complete. Here, check out everything you need to build the perfect at-home movie setup.

‘The Godfather’ Trilogy (40% Off)

If the new “Godfather” TV series on Paramount Plus has your dad feeling nostalgic for the mobster film heydey of the ’70s and ’80s, then there’s no better gift than the “Godfather” trilogy. Yes, the all three films just became available to stream on Amazon Prime but if your dad still has a DVD player then he can take advantage of all the bonus content included in this 4K set including: behind-the-scenes footage, a conversation with the photographer Steve Schapiro and restoration comparison.

Lululemon City Sweat Joggers

Your dad will have a brand new everyday uniform with these versatile joggers, that can go from laidback loungewear to a more styled up look in minutes. A classic tapered fit give it a streamlined and flattering silhouette for any body type, while the soft stretch terry fabric and tie waistband make comfort a priority.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

Whether your dad already has a full-fledged skincare routine or (more likely) doesn’t know the difference between bar soap and cleanser, they can’t go wrong adding a Kiehl’s product into their rotation. This energizing face wash removes dirt and oil without over-drying and is easily rinsed off. Formulated with caffeine, vitamins and invigorating citrus, it makes for the perfect wake-up wash in addition to primer for shaving.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Simple, elegant, Carhartt. You cannot go wrong with a Carhartt knit beanie. They last forever, keep your noggin warm and come in a variety of colors. However our favorite remains the traditional brown. Stay cozy while looking like you could potentially be handy in this style staple that works for any season.

Maple Denny Signet Ring

Whether your dad already has an extensive ring collection or has been wanting to get into the ring game for a while, this 14k gold signet is a gorgeous jewelry addition. The stylish everyday piece features an abalone shell at the center for an eye-catching gleam of color, complete with engraved branding on the inside of the band.

NBA League Pass

Gift any sports fan the ability to live stream 24/7 NBA coverage so they don’t have to miss any of the action. In addition to around-the-clock coverage, subscribers can stream studio shows such as Game Time and Basketball Stories, and even rewatch games from the past 21 years. Here, look through more last-minute gifts.

Digital Photo Frame Courtesy of Nordstrom Does your dad live for taking photos? Is he constantly on his phone making sure to get a records of every birthday candle, school play, Halloween costume or stunning sunset? Why make him choose from a battery of images in his photo album when he can display them all via digital photo frame. This Carver Luxe digital photo frame has unlimited storage, so they won’t even have to edit from the blasts of photos they’ve collected of their dog. BUY NOW: $179.99 Buy It

Tonal Gym

With the Peloton and the Mirror, there is no death of at-home gyms to choose from . However, if you’re looking for the weight resistance then turn to the Tonal. Backed by LeBron James, this fully stocked system can deliver up to 200 pounds of resistance in a device that’s smaller than more living room televisions. No cumbersome dumbbells of kettlebells to hide under your guest bed whenever you have company. This sleek set has a set of adjustable arms that easily folds within itself for an easy hideaway. Tonal will also record and track your personal fitness goals, upping the resistance when it’s time to add on to your workout. With 17 sensors the machine will also track you mid-work out for posture, positioning and motion.

ExOfficio Underwear (27% Off)

These are the unsung heroes of men’s underwear. Originally designed for outdoor activities this moisture-wicking material is an absolute comfort game changer. Several gentlemen we know who sport these bottoms have aggressively vouched for ExOfficio’s exceedingly lightweight material that allows infinitely better ventilation than standard underwear. Try it, you’ll thank us later. Available in boxers, boxer briefs, briefs and many other styles.

AncestryDNA Test Kit

Build out your family tree and trace back your lineage with the Ancestry DNA Activation Kit, now a whopping half off for Cyber Monday. This is the perfect gift for the relative or loved one who claims they can trace their family back to (insert famous historical figure here) this Father’s Day: make them prove it. The kit links up with the app and unrolls the entire DNA story and family backstory piecing things together not just from DNA but from its extensive records database as well which includes historical census documents, images from ancient graveyards and more.

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer

Subversively immerse yourself in the metaverse with this innovative collaboration between Ray-Ban and Meta. These smart glasses pack in a dual 5MP camera, touch control and audio in the glass brand’s classic Wayfarer style.

AeroGarden Harvest

This AeroGarden comes with a gourmet herb seed kit, including basil, parsley, dill, thyme and mint. Up to six plants grow at a time and a control panel tells you when to water and to add plant food so you can grow your own indoor garden with little effort.

Away Everywhere Bag

Away’s Everywhere bag is a stylish and functional addition to any luggage collection as business trips and professional travel picks up again. The water-resistant nylon bag prioritizes organization, with thoughtful compartments such as a 15-inch laptop pocket and zippered waterproof umbrella pocket in addition to a roomy interior. It’s great because it’s compact enough to work as a daily work or gym bag, but is also designed to attach to Away’s luggage as a convenient carry-on while traveling.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Digital)

The gamer in your household will not be disappointed with the Xbox Game Pass, whose size and affordability makes it the perfect stocking stuffer. The one-month pass comes with Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games but its biggest benefit for big-time gamers is that it allows immediate access to new games on the day of their release, such as “Halo Infinity” and “Doom.” Plus, the pass features exclusive perks such as in-game challenges, rewards and early trials that can help players gain a competitive edge. For more gift ideas, check out our gaming gift guide curated by professional gamers.

Audible Plus Membership

An Audible membership not only works as a great last-minute gift that saves you a trip to the store but will also feel like a thoughtful touch to those in your life who can’t stop talking about their favorite audiobooks or podcasts. Audible’s new Plus membership allows for unlimited access to all of their Audible Original titles, one premium title of their choice per month and exclusive discounts on high-demand content.

Big Green Egg

If your dad is an expert griller always messing around to find the best temperature for their meats, then the Big Green Egg will be the best present they get this year. The acclaimed Kamado grill by Big Green Head is so beloved that it’s attracted an entire cult following of consumers called Eggheads. While it’s more expensive than traditional gas or charcoal grills, its design is wholly unique in that you fill the grill’s lower hemisphere to the top with hardwood charcoal, which once they start heating up, are trapped by cast-ceramic walls and a heatproof gasket to allow for precise temperature control. In general, their design is made for maintaining low, slow-cooking temperatures, simply not possible with more traditional grills at a lower price point.

If you aren’t looking to spend upwards of $1,000 this Father’s Day, though, we get it. This sleek and portable propane grill is on sale for only $143 and gets the job done.

MasterClass Subscription (Buy One, Get One Free)

For the man who has everything, why not gift him with a little bit of knowledge? MasterClass subscriptions are great for people who are lifelong learners, whether they want to further hone their own craft or acquire a new skill. The online learning subscription platform includes bold-faced instructors in every field imaginable, from film and literature to physics and music. The most recent additions to their lineup include Alicia Keys, Ringo Starr, Malala and Cornel West.

NutriBullet

If the man in your household spends too much money on their post-workout smoothies, now is the time to gift them their very own Nutribullet, which they can use to blend their own protein shakes and other refreshing drinks. The high-tech blender is the ultimate cooking companion, packed with 1200 watts of power that can be used for more intensive dinner prep in addition to smoothies, such as soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond. Three precision speeds and a pulse function allows you full control at the touch of a button.

