Best Gifts For Horror Fans

Shopping for the horror connoisseur can be tricky, what’s a good gift for the friend or family member who loves to be scared?

Never fear, Variety has compiled the best gifts around for scary movie (and TV) lovers.

A Shudder Subscription

No horror fan worth their Michael Meyer mask should be without a subscription to Shudder. This all-horror streaming service is not only stuffed to the brim with classic and cult scares including their new original run of “Creepshow,” the very good “Scare Me” original Shudder release and loads of flick you need to watch like “Watcher,” “What Josiah Saw” and “Glorious.” And if you just want to re-watch a classic like “House” or “The Descent” this service has you covered.

7 Day Free Trial for Shudder Buy It

Tremors T-Shirt

The greatest franchise in the history of horror, now in t-shirt form. I know what you’re thinking, “a black horror t-shirt, inspired.” But hear us out, while there are countless black shirts with pumpkins and knives for the classic films of the past, how often have you seen a graboid t-shirt? It’s rare and also beautiful. Celebrate Reba McEntire best horror work with this tee.

BUY NOW: $35 Buy It

Stephen King Rules T-Shirt

Pay your respects to the King of Horror, and the fantastic movie “Monster Squad” by purchasing this shirt as a gift for a friend or yourself, and get ready to defend which film adaptation of King’s novels you think is the best during your next socially-distanced gathering. And yes, there ARE wrong answers.

BUY NOW: 12.99 - 27.99 Buy It

Michael Myers Chia Pet

Celebrate “Halloween” all year long with an adorable Michael Meyers Chia Pet. Cultivate evil straight from the noggin of one of the greatest horror villains of all time.

Michael Meyer's Chia Pet $22.99 Buy It

Handbook for the Recently Deceased Hardcover Journal

You can be the proud owner of a “Handbook for the Recently Deceased Manual,” as featured in “Beetlejuice,” for just $19.99. But as opposed to the one seen in the movie, this is a journal with blank pages, so you can write your own tips and tricks for crossing over to the other side. Or just write “MAUVE” over and over and over again until words lose all meaning.

BUY NOW: $17.99 Buy It

Framed Horror Movie Stills, Vintage Behind-The-Scenes Shots

Courtesy of Art.com

Want something for your walls? Why not go classic with a horror movie from Art.com. Choose from hundreds of movie stills and vintage (or current) posters. You can buy the print alone, or upgrade with a canvas backing or (even better) a fancy frame. Nothing says classy — but still scary — better than framed art. We highly recommend this glamorous still of Catherine Deneuve from vampire classic “The Hunger,” a black and white shot of Bella Lugosi as Dracula, this behind-the-scenes look at a line of black cats awaiting their audition for “Tales of Terror,” and several stunning shots of the Bride of Frankenstein, Elsa Lanchester.

Wall Art $17 - $149 Buy It

‘On Set With John Carpenter’

Step back in time and onto the sets of horror filmmaking legend John Carpenter. The unique photojournalism from on set photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker show what it was really like back in 1978 on set in Pasadena for the first “Halloween” film. Journey to several of Carpenter’s sets as well and relive these classics in a whole new way.

BUY NOW: $29.59 Buy It

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’: The Set

When learning the art of a good scary story, there is only the Alvin Schwartz collection complimented by Stephen Gammell’s truly cryptic artwork. The high-water mark of spooky stories, this collection was recently rebooted with a kinder, gentler look. Do not be swayed by the marketing, the original is eternal and scary as hell. Buy the Gammell edition or do not buy it at all.

BUY NOW: $9.99 Buy It

‘Through The Woods’

Amazon

Looking for a fresh batch of scary stories? We highly recommend Emily Carroll’s graphic novel and collection of short stories. Each tale is creepier than the other, but you won’t be able to peel your eyes away thanks to the elegant artwork.

BUY NOW: $12.99 Buy It

‘Rick Baker : Metamorphosis’

Courtesy of Amazon

The master of horror, the king of creepy and all-around genre god Rick Baker has curated a gorgeous book filled with his spooky masterpieces. This stunning coffee table book is filled with behind-the-scenes images and detailed images cataloging the history of this legendary makeup effects artist. Page through the Academy Award winner’s work in this double volume set that stretches from 1950 to 2019 and includes classics such as “The Exorcist” (which was Baker’s first professional job he worked as an assistant to Dick Smith) “An American Werewolf of London” to “Men in Black.” The book also features a foreword by John Landis and a preface by Peter Jackson.

Rick Baker : Metamorphosis $176 Buy It

Trivial Pursuit: Horror Movie Edition

Horror movie game night incoming! Impress all your friends with your knowledge of the genre by breaking this game out at your next socially-distanced gathering. With over 600 questions, there’s enough trivia to keep you going until the witching hour.

BUY NOW: $19.99 Buy It

Skeleton Apron

The hip bone’s connected to this this fabulous apron. Sport your love off all things spooky year-round in the kitchen with this adorable glow in the dark apron from Williams Sonoma.

Skelly Apron $34.95 Buy It

Brain Coasters

Zombies eat brains, and now you can rest your beverage on them with these frighteningly realistic brain coasters. For just $21.99, you’ll get a set of 10, which is more than enough to feed the whole family. Now pour yourself a cup of blood-red wine and put on your favorite George A. Romero flick.

BUY NOW: $21.99 Buy It

Cut Out Bats

Honestly, what can’t you do with these? Decorate your windows, fridge, computer or clothing with these bat cutouts and things are sure to get more spooky. The more the merrier.

BUY NOW: $11.99 Buy It

Friday the 13th Blu-Ray Collection

Courtesy of Amazon

Now is the time to welcome all the Jasons into your life. You will never see a box set deal like this so randomly, so act faster than the kids at Camp Crystal Lake. The movies include: "Friday the 13th" (1980), "Friday the 13th Part 2," "Friday the 13th Part 3," "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter," "Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning," "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives," "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood." "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan," "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday," "Jason X," "Freddy vs. Jason," "Friday the 13th" (2009), Plus two extra discs with Alice Cooper's "The Man Behind the Mask" music video and hours of interviews with cast members and directors.

Friday the 13th Collection Blu-Ray $79 Buy It

Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection

Hollywood’s original horror films, all thirty of them. Get reacquainted with the Mummy, Dracula, Wolfman, the Invisible Man, the Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein and more in this monstrous collection of Universal’s classic films.

Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection $159 Buy It

Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection

Fifteen Alfred Hitchcock movies (including “The Birds,” “Rear Window,” “Vertigo” and more), seven episodes from “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and three episodes from “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” plus ten hours of features, this is a good deal for a whole lot of horror.

Alfred Hitchcock Blu-ray Collection $66 Buy It