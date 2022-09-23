‘Game of Thrones’ Enters the Metaverse With Funko Digital Pop NFT Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Westeros is entering the metaverse.

Funko is adding “Game of Thrones” to its Digital Pop! lineup, a digital collection that consists of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as virtual collectibles that resemble Funko’s stylized figures. Available for purchase on Oct. 4, the drop will include fan-favorite characters from the hit HBO series, such as Arya Stark, The Hound, Jon Snow and Jaime Lannister.

Although the collection is relegated to digital form, each Digital Pop! can be redeemed for a matching limited-edition physical collectible. The redeemable collectibles for the “Game of Thrones” drop include Jaime Lannister, Arya Stark, Jaqen H’ghar, The Hound, Jon Snow and Daenerys with a Dragon Egg.

Starting Oct. 4, fans will find the entire collection on the pop-culture NFT platform Droppp.io, which will offer Standard packs (five Digital Pop!) for $9.99 and premium packs (15 Digital Pop!) for $29.99. But you’ll want to act fast — the collection is limited to 31,250 packs each, with a total of 625,000 NFTs available through the drop.

Check out the full “Game of Thrones” Digital Pop! collection below:

Jamie Lannister

Courtesy of Funko

The Kingslayer wears his lavish armor, rocking the red and gold hues of House Lannister.

Buy It

Arya Stark

Courtesy of Funko

In Arya’s virtual figure, the younger Stark daughter wears a subdued grey kilt and brown leather belt.

Buy It

Jaqen H’ghar

Courtesy of Funko

The mysterious Jaqen H’ghar wears his typical attire consisting of a grey robe, brown belt and Jesus sandals — all while holding his original, decaying face.

Buy It

The Hound

Courtesy of Funko

The Hound is immortalized in a detailed Digital Pop!, in which the bearded bodyguard suffers from his signature burn wound while holding a hammer.

Buy It

Daenerys

Courtesy of Funko

Daenerys carries her green petrified dragon egg in front of her chest, wearing her typical ankle-length white gown alongside metallic accessories and flowing ice-blonde hair.

Buy It

Jon Snow

Courtesy of Funko

In this Digital Pop!, a bearded Jon Snow wields the Longclaw, the ancestral sword of House Mormont.

Buy It