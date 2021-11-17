Child’s Play: Indulge Your Inner Child With Five Over-the-Top Toys for Adults

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Growing up can be hard, which is why it’s important to tap into your whimsy sometimes. And with today’s advanced technology and innovation, there’s never been more fanciful, imaginative and downright fabulous toys to bring you back to the innocent days of your youth — whether they find you building a 7,000-piece Lego set or playing video games on a retro arcade cabinet. So, if you’re looking to splurge this holiday season, we’re giving you the green light on these five over-the-top toys (for adults) to shop right now.

Star Wars AT-T Lego Set

Built from 6,785 pieces, the brand new AT-T Lego Set is the second-largest “Star Wars” Ultimate Collectors Series Lego Set to date, just behind the coveted UCS Millenium Falcon. Yes, $800 is a lot of money to spend on a toy — but standing 25 inches tall, the supersized replica of the iconic intergalactic tank is practically big enough to conquer a real-life Rebel base.

Forget Alexa. Speak to Jarvis instead with the most updated version of Iron Man’s MK 5 helmet, whose single-touch opening system and high-tech remote controls are straight out of Stark Industries. Topped off with illuminated eyes and dramatic sound effects, you’ll be transformed into the hard-shelled hero in minutes.

Jenga Giant

Take family game night to the next level with this colossal Jenga tower, which starting off at 26 inches tall, is the largest version of the iconic building game ever made.

The Simpsons ’ Retro Arcade Cabinet

A retro arcade cabinet does wonders for any game room. In this newly released Simpsons machine, players can transport themselves to Springfield to compete in four-player games as either Homer, Bart, Marge or Lisa. Plus, with a vibrant painted exterior and sleek design, the funky cabinet doubles as nostalgic décor

Ring in the new year from the Metaverse. The Oculus Quest 2 boasts the most advanced VR technology to date, so you can immerse yourself in games like Resident Evil 4 and Grand Theft Auto, attend a live concert with friends or take a trip to the movies — all from your couch.

