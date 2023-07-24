Celebrate Friends Fan Week With The Best, New ‘Friends’ Merch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been nearly a decade since “Friends” aired their very last episode in 2004, but the quirky New York City friend group — consisting of Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, and Ross Geller — continues to live on in the form of playful merch released in the years since.

In honor of their most iconic franchise, Warner Bros. has returned with Friends Fan Week, which launches July 23 with exclusive new products and immersive experiences. From the tourist-favorite “Friends Experience” in New York City to this brand new bestselling Little People Collectors Set, shop through the best “Friends” merch below:

Little People Collector Friends Set

“Friends” fans will appreciate the thoughtful easter eggs hiding in the newest special-edition figure set from Little People such as that iconic yellow picture frame and Chandler’s duck, in addition to all six of the leading characters.

The Friends Experience

The Friends Experience became an instant New York City tourist hotspot when it first opened in 2021. The immersive experience allows visitors to walk through 18 Friends-inspired rooms, including the orange couch in front of the fountain, Monica’s kitchen, the hilarious ‘Pivot!’ scene, and the Las Vegas wedding chapel where Ross & Rachel tied the knot. It now also has another location in Brussels, with locations opening soon in Detroit, Long Beach and Birmingham, UK.

Looney Tunes x Friends Intro Scene Beach Towel

In celebration of the Warner Bros. Studios’ 100 anniversary this year, the WB Shop has released a new collection marrying the iconic universes from two of their most famous franchises, Looney Tunes and Friends. The exclusive image from the “Friends” intro scene appears on a range of giftable items including a towel, t-shirt, blanket and notebook, all perfect gifts for your friends

Uno Friends Card Game

Everyone’s favorite card game is given an update with this Friends-inspired deck, featuring images from the show’s most iconic scenes.

Friends: The One With the Crochet: The Official Crochet Pattern Book

The perfect gift for the friend that crochets will binging their favorite show.

The Friends Book of Lists

Packed with compelling facts and trivia from all ten seasons, The Friends Book of Lists breaks down the memorable series in a collection of 100+ easy-to-digest lists focusing on themes, characters, and favorite moments in an irresistible package.

‘Friends’ Peephole Picture Frame

This charming piece of Monica-inspired home decor will delight anyone who loves the classic sitcom.

Central Perk Oversized Coffee Mug

Any loyal “Friends” fan will appreciate this playful nod to the friend group’s favorite coffeeshop Central Park, where almost half the show’s episodes took place. They’ll feel like they’re right on Stage 24 at Warner Bros. studio while sipping their morning coffee, with the exception that they won’t be waiting on Gunther to bring them their order.

‘Friends’ Floor Plan Art Print

Even if your life savings couldn’t pay for an apartment as spacious as Monica and Chandler’s West Village abode, you can still appreciate it from afar with an artistic rendering of the iconic apartment’s floor plan. Any “Friends” fan would be proud to recognize the blueprint of the set, where most of the show’s best scenes took place.

Pivot iPhone Case

One of the many iconic scenes from “Friends” shows up in Season 5, when Chandler and Rachel help Ross carry his new couch up the flight of stairs to his apartment. Ross’s exhausted screams of “Pivot, pivot, pivot!” throughout the tumultuous endeavor became one of the most memorable one-liners from the entire series, making it a fun inside joke-type reference for any accessory like a phone case.

‘Friends’ TV Magnets

Who doesn’t love some fun fridge magnets? This set of 25 magnets is perfect for holding up papers and pictures, while also containing hilarious references to the show’s most quotable one-liners (“How you doin’?”), recognizable props (Monica’s yellow peephole frame), and iconic scenes (one word: turkey-head).

‘Friends’ Graphic Tee

You can’t go wrong with this classic gender-neutral tee with the show’s distinct vintage lettering. Made out of super-soft cotton, it can work as a casual everyday outfit or as a comfy oversized tee for bed.

Central Perk Shadowbox Diorama

Created by professional set designer and model-maker John Eslick, this 3D rendering of the Central Perk coffeehouse is a beautiful piece of art to hang anywhere in the house. From the cafe’s distinct logo to the cast members’ favorite orange couch, the impressive accuracy and hidden details in this thoughtful diorama make it an extra thoughtful gift.

Central Perk LED Neon Sign

Make some coffee, gather your friends, and pretend you’re the main characters of your own sitcom with this fun and sleek LED sign. Put it up behind your coach or kitchen counter, and the vibes will be secured.

‘Friends’ Trivial Pursuit Game

An absolute must-own for any fan of the sitcom.

‘Friends’ Official Cookbook

Host a “Friends” inspired holiday feast with festive recipes inspired by the series. For more TV and movie-inspired cookbooks check out our gift guide here.

‘Friends’ Drinking Game

This printable drinking game is the perfect Thanksgiving activity, whether you’re playing in real life or virtually.

‘Friends’ Candle

This has got to be the most quintessentially 2020 gift for “Friends” fans.

‘Friends’ Shaped Playing Cards

A more perfect gift doesn’t exist for a card-loving “Friends” fan than this themed card set from Hot Topic. These peephole frame-shaped playing cards, as an ode to Monica’s yellow peephole frame, feature hilarious and recognizable images from the show’s best scenes.

‘Friends’ Hallmark Christmas Ornament

Gift your fellow “Friends” aficionado with a touch of Central Perk’s coziness with this festive holiday ornament.

‘Friends’: The Complete Series Collection (47% Off)

Although the entire “Friends” series can now be streamed on a variety of platforms like Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and previously, Netflix, this complete DVD set is perfect for anyone who watches their shows in old-school fashion, or really for anyone who has still a DVD slot in any of their devices in the first place. Either way, the complete series is a tried-and-true ballpark gift for anyone who can’t stop binging.

‘Friends’ Apartment Lego Set

There’s nothing better than an ultra-specific Lego set. This one includes 2,050 pieces that allow fans to reconstruct both Joey and Chandler’s apartment, in addition to Rachel-turned-Monica and Chandler’s enviable residence. The set references everyone’s favorite antics from the show, including the huge turkey circa 1998, to Joey and Chandler’s canoe they were stuck with in Season 4.