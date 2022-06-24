Freddie Mercury’s Iconic Stage Photos Mark Hugo Boss’s Pride Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Any music photographer working in London throughout the ’80s was gifted with the magnetic stage presence of Freddie Mercury, whose flamboyant expressions and energetic movements were practically made for the camera. And now, some of the most iconic photos taken throughout the rocker’s career are showcased in a new capsule collection by Hugo Boss, released just in time for Pride month.

The streetwear lineup is part of Boss’s “Legends” series, the first collection of which celebrated Muhammad Ali. In the new capsule, black-and-white imagery of Mercury don the front of tee-shirts ($88 USD) and hoodies ($198 USD), each offered in yellow, black and white hues. The back of one standout tee features one of the rock star’s most memorable quotes: “I’m not going to be a star. I’m going to be a legend!”

“Freddie’s flamboyant flair and everlasting personality along with Queen’s irrefutable sound and style continue to influence a new generation of fans and musicians to this day,” the brand wrote in a statement. “He and the band’s artistry continue to reign supreme. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ the 2018 biopic feature film reinvigorated Freddie and the band’s core fan base and generated a whole new audience. The film became the biggest music biopic in history and swept the Golden Globes and Oscars with the soundtrack topping the charts the world over.”

In order to shop the exclusive limited-edition Boss Legends collection, you’ll have to sign up for a free Hugo Boss membership, which also offers members-only deals and promos year-round. Once you’re registered, shop the best pieces from the Boss x Freddie Mercury collection below:

Boss x Freddie Mercury T-Shirt

Mercury poses on stage topless in this iconic photo, his mouth agape and hands outstretched while his acoustic guitar swings across his body. Mercury’s signature is scribbled atop the photo in gold lettering, with the singer’s famous quote written on the back: “I’m not going to be a star. I’m going to be a legend!”

Boss x Freddie Mercury Sweatshirt

This tee features two additional images of Mercury while on stage, lined up in the middle of the shirt like a retro photo strip.

Boss x Freddie Mercury Hoodie

This cozy hoodie features the same photo of Mercury, striking an exuberant pose while on stage. The cotton-terry sweatshirt also features thoughtful detailing on the hood, stamped with Hugo Boss’s logo and Mercury’s gold signature.

