Formula 1 and Pacsun Step Into High Gear With New Apparel Collection

Formula 1 and Pacsun have teamed up once again for a stylish and affordable apparel collection in time for the racing league’s 2023 season, which kicked off in Bahrain this past weekend. The collection is part of a multi-year collaboration between F1 and the youth retailer. They debuted their first six-piece apparel range last year, quickly selling out online and in stores.

Now, they’re back with a much more comprehensive, bolder and brighter 37-piece line, featuring hats, matching sets, jerseys, zip shirts, camp shirts and socks.

“Following the success of the launch of our collaboration with Pacsun last year, it’s great to be starting the new season in style with a more extensive collection of products for fans to get their hands on,” said Oli Boden, head of licensing & gaming at Formula 1, in a statement. “The new lines really bring the excitement and fun of the sport to life, as we continue to look for new ways for younger fans to show their passion for F1.”

Brie Olson, co-CEO at Pacsun, added: “With increasingly high exposure and demand, we look forward to giving our community and fans the ability to engage further with Formula 1 through our collaboration, especially after seeing the positive response to our teaser drop last year. This collection will also offer more apparel options and extras just in time for the start of the Formula 1 2023 season.”

Shop the entire F1 x Pacsun collection here, and look through some of the best pieces below:

Racing Jacket

Courtesy of Pacsun

You’ll be the coolest one in any room thanks to this detailed and realistic racing jacket, designed with a fashionable stand-up collar, thoughtful embroidery, and classic F1 patches.

Racing Jacket $85 Buy Now

Pole Position Pants

Courtesy of Pacsun

Master your streetwear style with these ultra-cool position pants, featuring a relaxed silhouette and featuring contrast piping, side hand pockets, draw cords at the waist and colorful F1 logos.

Pole Position Pants Buy Now

Drive Fast T-Shirt

Courtesy of Pacsun

This mini cropped tee offers a playful touch to the lineup. Underneath an old school illustration of a racing car are the words” “Fast is not enough.”

Drive Fast T-Shirt $30 Buy Now

Apex Zip Shirt

Courtesy of Pacsun

Look right at home at the next Grand Prixe with this cotton short-sleeved shirt, featuring a mock collar with a velcro closure, a full zipper front closure and F1 patches and embroidery.

Apex Zip Shirt $60 Buy Now

Easy Hoodie

Courtesy of Pacsun

This classic, black pullover features the red F1 logo front and center, with more playful iterations of the league’s emblems on the sleeve.

Easy Hoodie Buy Now