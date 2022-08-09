Field of Dreams 2022: How to Watch the Film-Inspired MLB Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The MLB is returning to the iconic field from the film “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa, this week.

After a successful inaugural game last year, it looks like the league plans to have an annual game played at the enchanting field, which is known for being walled off by long rows of cornstalks in the outfield. This year, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play a regular-season game at the iconic movie location.

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET this Thursday, Aug. 11, and will air live on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports App. For those without cable, the best way to stream the event live is on Sling TV, which is currently offering unbeatable deals on live TV and sports.

This year’s game will include even more activations and ceremonies to celebrate the special setting. The MLB will utilize clips, sounds and imagery from the film in a pre-game presentation both for fans at the ballpark and viewers at home. The Cubs and Reds will also both be donning custom uniforms inspired by those worn by the historic clubs in the early 20th century as another nostalgic touch.

After the game concludes, the multi-platinum selling country singer Walker Hayes will perform a set of songs on the field. Hayes is best known for his chart-topping songs “Fancy Like” and “Ya’ll Life,” which earned him his first Grammy nomination last year.

So, how can you watch the entire event from home? The best way to stream the event live is on Sling TV, which is currently offering half off the first month for new users, bringing their Orange Plan down to only $17.50/month. This includes networks such as Fox, ESPN, CNN, TNT, TBS and 50 hours of DVR Storage. For a limited time, new subscribers will also get free access to Sling TV’s Premium Pass which includes Showtime, Starz and Epix.

