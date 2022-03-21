Revolve’s New Festival Shop Has You Set for Festival Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

When thinking about festival dressing, it’s almost impossible not to conjure up images from Coachella’s heyday, when stars such as Vanessa Hudgens and Alexa Chung ostensibly created the blueprint for the boho chic style that has long taken over the Empire Polo grounds every year.

Now, however, young festival-goers seem to have largely left behind their uniforms of flower crowns, crochet and fringe to embrace their own personal style and self expression. This doesn’t mean the idea of a distinct, identifiable festival style is completely obsolete — breezy knitwear, sleek sneaks and colorful accessories are still par for the course when it comes to festival dressing. But there’s a little more room to play these days, as brands lean into festival season with their own fresh takes on what makes the best, stage-hopping outfit.

Some of the best festival looks for this year can be found in Revolve’s new Festival Shop page, which launched this week. The curated collection features an eclectic mix of outfits from dozens of different brands, with something for every type of style. Highlights include this neon green bucket hat, this versatile black leather jacket and this stunning two-piece set.

Check out the best pieces from Revolve’s Festival Shop below:

2630 Cotu Canvas Supergas

Supergas are a wardrobe staple year-round, but the classic sneaker gets an upgrade for the spring with a lineup of pastel hues that make the perfect festival accessory. Take your pick between light pink, faded yellow and bright lavender shades to color coordinate an outfit that will work both on and off the festival grounds.

Revolve Bucket Hat

If you’re going to be sweating it out in 100-degree weather, you might as well use it as an opportunity to buy a fun accessory that doubles as sun protection. This trendy bucket hat, dyed in this gorgeous neon green, features adorable embellished lettering that spells out: “Treating humans like humans since forever.” Good vibes only.

(Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

A durable, long-lasting sunscreen that is makeup-friendly is an absolute must for any festival, especially if you’re heading to the desert. This one from Supergoop is a setting powder and SPF all in one, and is small enough to keep handy in any small belt bag or purse.

8 Other Reason Sunglass Chain

If you’re a festival regular, you know how easy it can be to lose track of, well, anything when you’re in the middle of a mosh pit. Utilitarian accessories like this sunglass chain are a functional way to keep track of your belongings, while adding some extra spice to your oufit.

Mia Lu Goldie

Statement sunnies are basically made for a photo-op in front of the stage. These luxurious Lu Goldies tout bold, thick frames in a wide range of vibrant colors.

The Mayfair Group Revolve Backpack

Keep your hands free with this stylish and functional canvas backpack, big enough to fit all your essentials such as a phone, charger, and sunscreen.

Lovers and Friends Flower Power Set

A festival style guide wouldn’t be complete without a crocheted two-piece set. This playful set from Lovers and Friends features a swooping neckline and floral appliques that will you have standing out from the crowd in the best way possible.

L’Academie The Camillei Jacket

Transition from day to night with this classic leather jacket, with a flattering loose fit to go over any type out of outfit. Wide sleeves offer some necessary breathing room while handy pockets allow you to keep your essentials by your side throughout the entire set.

Lovers and Friends Toronto Cargo Pant

Keep it sleek and minimal with these flattering cargo pants, a versatile piece that can pair with almost any top or jacket.

Air Force 1’07 Lx Sneaker

Nike’s Air Forces have never looked better. This limited-edition design features an embroidered pineapple design on the tongue and a vibrant, unique colorway that will add a personalized touch to any outfit.

Frankies Bikinis Daisy Chain Necklace

No festival outfit is complete without some fun jewelry. This Daisy Chain necklace from Frankie’s Bikinis gives an elevated touch to the everyday string accessory , threading glass beads through the bright orange twine.

