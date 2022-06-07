14 Showstopping Father’s Day Gifts for the Showbiz Dad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Your dad isn’t any regular old dad — he’s a showbiz dad! That’s why his Father’s Day gift needs to be extra special, just like him. In case you haven’t marked your calendar yet, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 19 this year, so you have plenty of time to find the perfect present for him. If you can’t celebrate with him in person this year, you can still make the day pop. We did the shopping for you and rounded up the best Father’s Day Gifts for showbiz dads.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses

Courtesy of Ray-ban

Even if your pops is a behind-the-scenes kind of guy, he knows that a stylish pair of shades is a must-have for everyone and anyone in the business. Just think of all the iconic images of celebrities sporting their best shades! The Ray-Ban Wayfarer is classic and will stand the test of time. They’re functional and fashionable, with lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection and durable yet lightweight acetate frames.

BUY NOW: $123 Buy It

Victrola 1950s Retro Three-Speed Bluetooth Turntable

Courtesy of Amazon

If dad’s record collection is collecting dust, it’s time to gift him an LP player to get those back in action. This isn’t a record player of yore though — it’s got all the modern makings. Along with a three-speed turntable, CD player and AM/FM radio with a backlit tuner, it has Bluetooth and can stream music up to 33 feet away, as well as USB encoding so you can connect it to a PC or Mac and use its recording software. There’s also a 3.5mm aux-in and headphone jack. Despite all that, there’s a good chance his favorite part might just be its throwback aesthetic. Check out more vintage-style record players here.

BUY NOW: $169.99 $101.15 Buy It

‘Spike’

Courtesy of Amazon

If your dad is a Spike Lee fan, then this photo book is a must. Lee’s 360-page photo book spans the prolific director’s life and career to date, packed with behind-the-scenes images from his most impactful films, never-before-seen photographs by Lee’s brother David Lee and insider images that immerse the reader into the director’s creative process and cultural impact. Check out more pop-culture coffee books to gift this Father’s Day here.

Spike by Spike Lee $50.00 $21.48 Buy It

Broadway Tickets

Matthew Murphy/Global Creatures

Honor your favorite theater adult with tickets to one of the many hot shows that are currently open. From “Wicked” and “Funny Girl” to “Moulin Rouge” and “Jagged Little Pill,” there are dozens of Broadway shows that have recently returned to the stage or have opening dates set for this year. Check out the full list of Broadway tickets that are available right now, and check out more Broadway merch to personalize your gift.

Springsteen On Broadway $300+ Buy It

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glasses Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Is it just us, or does every showbiz guy have a killer decanter set in his office in the movies? That’s reason enough to get a set for your pops and this one has major Old Hollywood vibes. Sure to be the crowning jewel on his minibar, the whiskey decanter set includes a squared 33.75 oz decanter with a beveled fluted stopper and six whiskey tumbler glasses. Made in Parma, Italy, from fine sands and raw materials, the set is designed to reflect the light from its starburst detailing.

BUY NOW: $32.99 $29.99 Buy It

‘The Tarantino Experience’ Vinyl (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Some Tarantino fans can’t even imagine “Pulp Fiction” without Dick Dale’s “Misirlou” or “Reservoir Dogs” without Stealers Wheel’s “Stuck in the Middle With You.” If that sounds like your dad, then this limited-edition double-sided vinyl featuring all of the best tracks from Tarantino’s more than 50 films makes for the best Father’s Day gift. Check out more soundtracks to hear on vinyl here.

BUY NOW: $37.99 $34.99 Buy It

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye Bracelet Watch

Courtesy of Timex

Whether your dad is punctual or not, a good watch is a staple for any Hollywood dad. This Timex watch looks just has a luxe sophistication without a steep price tag. The newest update to their Q Timex series features a vivid green dial against a stainless steel finish.

BUY NOW: $179 Buy It

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Courtesy of Amazon

Showbiz dads tend to take their entertainment very seriously, so he’ll need a serious pair of headphones. These have all the bells and whistles: There’s three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up, balanced audio and Alexa to access music and more. Plus, there’s Bluetooth, settings that you can personalize and more through the Bose connect app.

BUY NOW: $349.00 $279.50 Buy It

Bond Ticket Stub Diary

Chances are your dad has been to a lot of concerts, shows, movies, trips — you name it. And since this was before the days of getting an electronic ticket scanned on your phone, he probably has more than a few ticket stubs and mementos stored in shoe boxes somewhere. Do your attic and your dad a favor and gift him this ticket stub diary. If you want to add a personal touch, you can add everything to the book for him and take a walk down memory lane on Father’s Day together.

BUY NOW: $39.00 Buy It

Memento Storage Box

Courtesy of Amazon

If your dad has been going to Broadway since you were a child, then he’ll likely want a place to show off all the playbills and ticket stubs he’s accumulated over the years. This adorable shadow box, fitted with a satin and black finish, makes for a functional decor piece. Plus, a back hook allows you to hang it on the wall to save surface space.

Memento Storage Box $16.99 Buy It

Xemz Retro Cassette Tape Dispenser

Courtesy of Amazon

You may not remember cassette tapes, but your dad does! Give him a bit of nostalgia and a way to keep his desk organized. It includes a tape dispenser and a pen organizer, so he’ll never worry about losing his favorite pen again. Not included: his favorite mix tape.

BUY NOW: $14.99 Buy It

Movie Buff: The World’s Greatest Movie Trivia Card Game (12% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s nothing quite like a family game night. Gather everyone up on Father’s Day and play this pick to ensure dad will be all in. Movie Buff features 160 trivia and strategy cards, with categories including Actor, Movie, Role, Quote, Edit and Cut. Anywhere from two to 16 players can join in, and don’t worry if you don’t know as much as dad, since it’s designed for all levels and has trivia from films of all eras.

BUY NOW: $11.99 $10.85 Buy It

100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Empty wall space in your dad’s office or study is practically screaming for this poster. Made for movie buffs, the interactive poster is sure to keep him entertained. Whenever he watches a movie, he can scratch off the box to discover artwork inspired by the film. There are 100 films, ranging from classics like “Citizen Kane” to newer hits like “Pulp Fiction,” so it’ll keep him busy for a while.

BUY NOW: $15 Buy It

Мontblanc Gold-plated Ballpoint Pen Classic (18% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

When pop signs his big contracts, he needs a pen worthy of his status. Montblancs are the ultimate power pen, and this one is a true classic. The gold-plated pen and cap are made of black resin, with the iconic brand logo at the top of the cap. Of course, the ballpoint pen writes like a dream. It comes beautifully presented in a sleek black box.