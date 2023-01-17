‘Euphoria’ Makeup Artist Donni Davy Releases Five Vibrant Blushes With Brand Half Magic: ‘Blush Is the New Bronzer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Emmy-winning “Euphoria” makeup artist Donni Davy has just released five new blush products as part of her beauty brand Half Magic, which the founder first launched last May.

While the brand’s first collection is filled with the ’80s-inspired rave makeup that is a staple of the HBO show (vibrant eyeshadows, sparkly face gems and shimmering eyeliners that Hunter Schafer’s Jules would no doubt buy in droves), the new collection features blushes that might make less of a statement but are just as important in creating a complete beauty look.

Cheek Fluff ($20) comes in five shades: Pink Mushroom (a pearlescent rosy beige), Don’t Be a Doll (a peachy bubblegum), Sexual Flushtration (a coral hot pink), Only Drama (a magenta plum) and Magic Brownie (a rosy brown) to match Half Magic’s best-selling lip shade of the same name. If you decide to get all five, you can pack them together in the customizable “Forever” Palette.

Courtesy of Half Magic

What makes Cheek Fluff special is its bouncy cloud-like texture made out of a unique hybrid cream-powder formula that blurs on application to create a soft-focus effect but still imparts a diffused long-lasting flush to the cheeks. For a more saturated hue, you can use your fingertips to apply the creamy blush, but you can also use the brand’s Baby Paw Blush Brush for a more airbrushed finish.

Like all their products, sustainability is a primary feature of the brand’s latest launch. Each blush pan is packed in compostable PaperFoam packaging, which you can recycle by sending back to Half Magic through the brand’s mail-in program, or just compost it yourself from home.

Shop Half Magic’s Cheek Fluff on their website starting today:

Cheek Fluff $20 Buy Now