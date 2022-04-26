‘Encanto’ Is Hitting the Road for a Sing-Along Concert Tour: How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
If you haven’t been able to get the tunes of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” or “Dos Oruguitas” out of your head since “Encanto” came out last November, you aren’t alone. Lin-Manuel Miranda packed ear worm after ear worm in the Academy Award-winning film, which received a nod for best original score at the 2022 Oscars. And now, fans are invited to sing along to their favorite songs through a new concert tour, announced today.
Disney Concerts and Live Nation have teamed up for “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour,” which will include a screening of the entire feature-length film alongside a live on-stage band that will play the film’s biggest hits. The 32-city tour kicks off on July 18, and will hit major U.S. cities such as San Diego, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa before wrapping up in Chicago on Aug. 28.
The “Encanto” soundtrack features eight original songs written by Miranda, including the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas,” with an original score by acclaimed composer Germaine Franco. The platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album charts for nine consecutive weeks.
Presale tickets will become available on Wed. April 27 at livenation.com. and the public onsale will begin Friday, April 29. Check out the complete list of tour dates below:
Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*
Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre