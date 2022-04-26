‘Encanto’ Is Hitting the Road for a Sing-Along Concert Tour: How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t been able to get the tunes of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” or “Dos Oruguitas” out of your head since “Encanto” came out last November, you aren’t alone. Lin-Manuel Miranda packed ear worm after ear worm in the Academy Award-winning film, which received a nod for best original score at the 2022 Oscars. And now, fans are invited to sing along to their favorite songs through a new concert tour, announced today.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation have teamed up for “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour,” which will include a screening of the entire feature-length film alongside a live on-stage band that will play the film’s biggest hits. The 32-city tour kicks off on July 18, and will hit major U.S. cities such as San Diego, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa before wrapping up in Chicago on Aug. 28.

The “Encanto” soundtrack features eight original songs written by Miranda, including the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas,” with an original score by acclaimed composer Germaine Franco. The platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album charts for nine consecutive weeks.

Presale tickets will become available on Wed. April 27 at livenation.com. and the public onsale will begin Friday, April 29. Check out the complete list of tour dates below:

Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*

Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre