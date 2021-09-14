Emily Blunt’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Products She Used for Her Hedy Lamarr-Inspired Met Gala Look

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Blunt didn’t hold back on the sparkles for the Met Gala Monday night, channeling the glitz seen on Hedy Lamarr from the iconic fashion film “Ziegfeld Girl” for a unique take on this year’s American-inspired theme. Classic pearls and a boxy silver clutch completed her ’40s-style retro fit, but it was her shimmery makeup that allowed her to bring the look into the 21st century.

“The vision for Emily’s look was inspired by all the amazing sparkle that adorned her dress and this incredible image of Hedy Lamarr,” Blunt’s makeup artist Jenn Streicher says, referencing Lamarr’s vaudeville outfit from the 1940’s film, which inspired Blunt’s custom glitter-adorned Miu Miu frock, which she coupled with a star-spangled headpiece and dramatic white cape.

Overall, Streicher says she and Blunt decided on a subdued eye look that wouldn’t overpower the drama of her outfit. “This was definitely her most daring look to date, so we wanted to keep her makeup understated but beautiful and still have fun.” Luckily, Streicher told Variety exactly how she achieved the shimmer-heavy makeup that completed Blunt’s stunning display on the carpet. A cocktail of vibrant eye shades from Chantecaille made up the majority of the look, whose silver undertones complimented her glitzy fit.

Here are all the products you need to recreate Blunt’s red carpet look.

Luminescent Eye Shade in Pangolin

Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman’s

Streicher says that Emily hand-picked the Luminescent Eyeshadow in Pangolin from Chantecaille for a dusty lilac hue. “It’s her favorite shade from them, and it has this beautiful silver undertone that complimented her dress,” Streicher says. “It’s a color that would look great on any skin tone.”

$52

Luminescent Eye Shade in Rhino

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Streicher continued with the Luminescent Eye Shade in Rhino on Blunt’s lids to help act as an adhesive for the sparkles they added on top, she says. “This is a great pearlescent, light-catching eyeshadow so it really makes your eyes pop.”

$52

Philanthropy Cheek Shade

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Finally, Streicher added a subtle flush to Blunt’s face using Chantecaille’s Philanthropy Blush, made out of finely milled pigments for a seamless finish. She notes that a thin layer of their Liquid Lumiere in Sheen underneath adds a lasting glow.

$40