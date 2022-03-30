Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscar Party Was Star-Studded and Boozy: Here’s How to Make All the Drinks They Served

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood and fashion gathered in West Hollywood Sunday night for Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party, in support of the music legend’s eponymous AIDS Foundation. This year, the star-studded event was hosted by Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and even Lady Gaga, who made a quick appearance before heading to Dolby Theatre to act as a presenter.

For much of the evening , attendees such as Caitlyn Jenner, Sofia Richie and Donatella Versace hovered around the Belvedere Bar at the center of the outdoor-indoor tent before sitting down for dinner — and considering the dramatic events that transpired on the Oscars stage later that night, we can only assume that they were happy to have a few drinks in their system before watching the awards.

Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

Even if you missed out on the high-wattage, very boozy party, you can still make some of the night’s most popular drinks from home. (Put on some of John’s best tunes in the background, and you’ll practically feel like you were there, sipping on a Cosmo with the likes of Brandi Carlile and Heidi Klum.)

Here’s everything you need to make the fresh cocktails the stars drank this past weekend, all made with Belvedere Vokda.

BUY NOW: $44.09 Buy It

Belvedere Cosmopolitan

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker for 10 seconds. Double strain into chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lime twist.

Ginger Limelight

Method: Build cocktail in glass and give light stir after adding ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Belvy and the Jets

Method: In a mixing glass, muddle the grapefruit chunks with the lemon juice and simple syrup. Add the Belvedere Vodka, ground cinnamon and bitters. Top with ice and shake vigorously.