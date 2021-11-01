Elton John Drops First-Ever Eyewear Collection — No Surprise They’re Fabulous, Fantastic and (Often) Pink

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elton John’s signature sunglasses have been a part of his on-stage uniform for years, so it only makes sense that the legendary singer has finally released his own eyewear collection, inspired by his own eccentric style and illustrious music career.

Elton John Eyewear, designed by John himself and created in collaboration with Sam’s Club and Walmart, consists of four collections: The Foundations Collection, The Formative Years, The Working Musician and The Master Collection. The Foundations Collection makes up the bulk of the lineup, including 60 prescription, non-prescription, sunglass and reader options. Every piece is embossed with a signature “E,” with some referencing famous songs such as “Rocketman,” and others nodding to his iconic pop-star story, such as “A-List” and “Prodigy.”

Courtesy of Sam’s Club

“Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression and authenticity,” John said in a statement. “The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always look yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

In addition to two smaller capsule collections, the Formative Years and the Working Musician which both nod to the singer’s early musical journey, Sam’s Club will also exclusively launch the Master Collection, a collector’s line inspired by the singer’s most recognizable glasses, each signed and sold in limited quantities starting at $350.

Walmart, which drops the collection later this week, also pledged to donate $1 million of their proceeds from the collection to the Elton John AID’s Foundation, as a continuation of their longtime support for the singer’s philanthropic efforts to increase HIV education and awareness.

“Our customers and members are going to love this collection. We’re thrilled to celebrate Elton John’s creativity and iconic style by launching a fun, on-trend eyewear collection that will help customers feel their best, all at an every day low price,” Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Walmart, said in a statement. “On top of that, we’re proud to shine a light on the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and donate a portion of the sales to their important mission.”

Shop Elton John Eyewear on Sam’s Club official website today. Below are some of the best, most Elton John styles.

A-List Sunglasses, Crystal Pink

Courtesy of Sam’s Club

Elton John loves sunnies with wide frames, and these “A-List” sunglasses will remind any fan of the bold pairs he’s worn on and off the stage throughout his entire career. These feature navy blue lenses that protect agains the sun, packed in gorgeous crystal beige frames. Plus, like all of the glasses in the The Foundations Collection, they feature Elton John’s signature branding embedded on the temple tip.

BUY NOW: $139 Buy It

Superstar Sunglasses, Tortoise

Courtesy of Sam’s Club

Anyone who grew up with Elton John, or at least saw his rise to fame in “Rocketman,” will recognize this groovy style from his time performing throughout the ’70s, when he was just beginning to make a name for himself at iconic stages such as The Troubador in Los Angeles. The iconic square shape of these updated glasses, which also feature polarized lenses with superior UV protection, is reminiscent of the sunnies John wore throughout the early stages of his career, before donning even more eccentric stage outfits later on.

BUY NOW: $99 Buy It

Hollywood Sunglasses, Blue Glitter

Courtesy of Sam’s Club

It wouldn’t be an Elton John collection without a little (or a lot) of glitter. These oversized and over-the-top sunnies will practically have you screaming the lyrics to “Bennie and the Jets,” with a vibrant color and unique silhouette fit for a pop star.

BUY NOW: $99 Buy It

Elton Sunglasses, Gold

Courtesy of Sam’s Club

These round aviation glasses are a unique take on the Lennon-esque silhouette, featuring oval frames with a double bridge design. The lens are a gorgeous pale pink for a subtle pop of color, doubled with an adorable three-star pattern on the rim as an additional thoughtful design detail.

BUY NOW: $99 Buy It

Reggie Eyewear, Black

Courtesy of Sam’s Club

Bearing Elton John’s original name”Reggie,” these classic black glasses nod to the singer’s humble upbringing before being propelled into pop stardom. With a less dramatic shape than other pieces in the collection, they make for a simple and versatile accessory to fit a wide range of styles, and also come with both prescription and non-prescription lenses.

BUY NOW: $139 Buy It