Recreate Elizabeth Olsen’s Emmys Makeup Look With These Four Chanel Products

Elizabeth Olsen was one of the most talked-about stars on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night after the “WandaVision” actress (nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series) revealed that her white gown was designed by her younger sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for their fashion company The Row.

But it was Olsen’s earth-tone makeup that completed her elegant and laidback look, which celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff says was initially inspired by the structured shape of her caftan dress. “I wanted the face to have a soft structure with matte brown sculpted eyes and a diffused deep nude lip, all in the spirit of a ’90s supermodel,” Dubroff tells Variety.

The final result, put together with a mix of Chanel products, was a natural, “no-frills” makeup look, one that didn’t fight to overpower her fashion-forward cream sheath or freshly debuted blunt bob. Here all the products Dubroff used for Olsen’s look so you can try it on yourself.

Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid

“I focused the glow on the skin only and kept the eyes matte,” says Dubroff, who used Chanel’s highlighting fluid to achieve a delicate and dewy finish. She says she applied the lightweight highlighter on Olsen’s cheekbones, laying it on top of Chanel’s Ultra Le Teint Foundation.

Joues Contraste in Brun Rouge

Dubroff added color to the cheeks using Chanel’s Joues Contraste in Brun Rouge, whose deep pigmentation enhanced the rest of the look’s earth-tone coloring. Plus, the on-the-go compact, which includes a small mirror and brush, makes it the perfect product for touch-ups throughout the day or night.

Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow

Olsen’s eyes were a standout part of her makeup, with a gold-toned glimmer that added excitement to her monochromatic look. Dubroff achieved the color using the brown matte shadows in the Les 4 Ombres palette in Clair Obscur, “blending the shades in well, to make sure that there is no shimmer in the eyes.”

“I also smudged the lid with the Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Brun Agape to create the depth of her eye shape,” Dubroff adds.

Rouge Allure Laque in Fidélité

“For lips, I diffused the edges with a lip brush using the Rouge Allure Laque in Fidélité,” Dubroff says, who added Chanel’s Le Crayon Lèvres Lip Pencil in Nude Brun for a fuller lip and longer wear.

