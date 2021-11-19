Shop Sustainably This Holiday Season With These Eco-Friendly Gifts

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The act of giving to people you know and love is always a fulfilling experience, but doing so in a way that’s also mindful of the environment and your ecological footprint can make you feel even better about your holiday shopping this year.

Luckily, sustainability has become an increasing priority for brands and companies across the country in the past few years, meaning it’s never been easier to find products that not only don’t harm the environment, but can even benefit nature.

Here are the best sustainable and eco-friendly gifts to shop this year — for every type of person on your list.

Rothy’s Vanity Set

When it comes to sustainable style, no one does it better than Rothy’s. The popular eco-friendly company prioritizes circularity in their manufacturing process: they use plastic bottles and marine plastic to craft all their products, knit their products to shape to minimize production waste, and every single piece on their site is machine washable and remarkably durable so you aren’t forced into buying regular replacements. Although they’re best known for their extensive shoe collection, this double vanity set is the way to go if you don’t know someone’s shoe size. This chic duo is crafted out of ocean-bound marine plastic and comes with two different sized pouches to fit everything you need.

Axiology Balmies Trio

Not only are Balmies made out of nourishing oils and antioxidants, but they’re completely waste free. Each vegan crayon are tube and cap free, and are packed in a recyclable carrying case that you can fit in almost any bag on the go. This set makes a perfect stocking stuffer, and features crayons in Caramel, Nude Plum and Cherry to add a warm note of color with every refreshing swipe. If you’re gifting someone who doesn’t usually go for colored lips, you can always go with this all-natural sheer formula from Seed Phytonutrients.

Patagonia Synchilla Recycled Fleece Gloves

If you know someone in a colder climate, you can’t go wrong with gifting a good pair of durable gloves. These dark gray ones from Patagonia are made out of 100% recycled polyester, are touchscreen compatible, are quick-drying and feature comfortable elastic cuffs for a non-slip fit.

Madewell Two-Strap Scuff Slippers

Not only are these adorable slippers made out of super-soft faux fur, but they’re constructed entirely from polyester recycled from post-consumer plastic to keep trash out of landfills. Plus, all of Madewell’s padded insole — also a feature in all their sandals, flats and boots — are basically engineered to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud.

Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant Stick

Meow Meow Tweet’s’ baking soda-free stick might be the only all-natural deodorant that actually works (and doesn’t crumble!). With a subtle woody fragrance, the blend is made from potent plant oils and mineral powders — all packed in a convenient push-up tube that’s completely biodegradable. This natural deodorant from Ritual is also an eco-friendly option that doesn’t sacrifice functionality, and comes in a reusable glass container.

The Farmstand

Know someone who treats their home garden like their child? The self-fertilizing and self-watering Farmstand, which comes with more than 200 varieties of pre-sprouted seedings, is the perfect gift for anyone who finds joy in growing produce in their own backyard. From kale and other lettuce, to herbs, strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplant, the innovative gardening tool promises daily fresh meals for the entire family. Not only do the stands work for both indoor and outdoor use, but it uses 95% less water than traditional gardening. Plus, one Farmstand is donated for every one sold.

Zero Waste Starter Kit

If someone in your life has been looking to pursue a more sustainable lifestyle but isn’t sure where to begin, this starter kit will be their best friend. The all-encompassing box is packed with dozens of products to help you eliminate single-plastics, such as bamboo cutlery and cotton swabs, a reusable produce bag and a soap saver pouch. Plus, it even comes with a gift wrapping option to give the boxa festive touch for the holiday season.

Nixon Rival Watch

Nixon’s luxury watches already make for a great gift in general, but the Rival is perfect for any surfers you know who are looking for an environmentally-friendly accessory that works in and out of the water. The new case material is made out of #tide recycled ocean plastics which helps keep trash out of the waves. But what makes it an unmatched option for groms is its pre-programmed tide information for 550 beaches across the globe. Plus, it comes in five different unique colors to match any style.

Mvmt Minimal Sport Watch

Of course, even the non-surfers among us can do with a stylish timepiece. Mvmt’s ocean plastic edition is a sustainable and innovative ode to the ocean, sourced by the Swiss-based Tide Ocean organization. The case, strap and buckle are all made out of reclaimed ocean pollution, and even features a solar panel underneath the dial that converts light into energy to charge its battery.

Bogue Beard Balm

Above all else, Bogue is committed to using only the best ingredients in all their products, which is all you can really ask for in any skin or haircare product. Bogue is most well known for their beard balms, which pack together argan, avocado, jojoba, beeswax and other natural oils for a solid balm that melts on the skin in seconds. Its mix of cedarwood and rosemary aromas don’t hurt either.

Metal Straws

No sustainable gift guide is complete without metal straws. And even for those that have been on the plastic straw ban for a while, you can never have too many alternatives. These metal straws come in extra long sizes to fit in a wide range of tumblers and glasses, and are made out of top-grade stainless steel that are BPA-free and have no metal aftertaste. Plus, the pack comes with a scrub for easy cleaning and reusable pouch for on-the-go sipping.

Opal Illusion Water Bottle

A stylish water bottle can be one of the best ways to avoid plastic and stay hydrated. Swell’s recent Holographic collection makes for a fun addition to anyone’s collection, with glossy and innovative finishes that change colors in the light. Swell is one of the best brands on the market, boasting a thoughtful designs for portability, comfortable sipping and ice cube additions.

Window Solar Charger ($10 Off)

As seen on “SharkTank,” this easy-to-install and sleek solar panel works to charge a wide range of devices all from the power of the sun. A suction cup hook can attach to any window in the house, and comes with a built-in USB port that can charge iPhones, Androids, smart watches, AirPods, bike lights and speakers.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (12% Off)

This smart thermostat can help someone in your life lower their carbon footprint and electricity bill. The Google Nest is a programmable thermostat that uses algorithmic technology to learn your schedule and temperature preferences while programming itself to save energy. A nifty remote control allows anyone in the house to change the temperature from their phone or laptop, and even check their own energy history to track their own usage. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it’s packed in a a polished design that can be subtly tucked away in any corner of the house.

Furoshiki Reusable Gift Wrapping Cloth

If you want to go all out with your sustainable gifting this year, then you’ll want an alternative to paper and plastic wrapping paper. Furoshiki is a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth used to cover gifts, and this gorgeous pack comes adorned with vibrant designs that will add an extra gorgeous touch to anything you gift this year.

Unpaper Towels and Holder

This gorgeous, handmade paper towel alternative boasts more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Etsy, where customers rave about the wipes’ absorbent and easy-to-clean texture, in addition to unique and vibrant designs that brighten up any kitchen. Most reviewers recommend the “surprise prints” package, which comes with an eclectic mix of 24 fun prints, all inlaid on the 1-ply 100% cotton flannel towels.

