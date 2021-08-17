The Best-Selling Echo Show 5 is 35% Off Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re looking to add onto your Alexa collection, then now’s the time. The all-new Echo Show 5 is only $55 right now, down from its usual $85 price tag.

The five-inch Alexa display, which is currently 35% off on Amazon, works as a nightstand alarm clock, a handy home gadget control panel and a digital photo frame — all accessible via Alexa’s famous voice commands. It’s hard to find a versatile smart device for much less than $100, which is how much its rival Google Nest Hub goes for, so the limited-time deal is one you’ll want to snag fast.

The most compelling part of the 5, which was released earlier this year, is its compact size. It fits much more easily on a nightstand than the Echo Show’s earlier iterations, whose larger displays make for less portability. Despite its smaller size, though, it’s packed with an abundance of voice-activated features, such as its headlining sunrise alarm which has the display gradually brighten 15 minutes before your initial sound-alarm goes off.

It also includes all the best features of the earlier Echo Shows. It comes with a smart home control panel that allows you to easily control gadgets around the house using just your voice, in addition to a clean interface where you can show off pictures, ask for directions, look up restaurants and more. You can even take video calls through a built-in camera. If you’re looking for something a bit larger, you can also go for the Echo Show 10, which comes with a 10-inch display.

2021 Echo Show 5 $54.99 Buy It