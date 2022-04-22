Earth Day 2022: The Best Eco-Friendly Items to Incorporate Into Your Routine This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Small changes can make a huge difference when it comes to mitigating one’s ecological footprint. And there’s no better time than Earth Day to find reusable and eco-friendly alternatives to incorporate into your daily routine.

As you reflect on how to live more sustainably, it’s important to remember that it’s a process. “There’s no such thing as being a perfect environmentalist,” says Sheila Morovati, whose non-profit Habits of Waste has been hard at work the past few years in helping Hollywood become more eco-conscious. Their most recent campaign called for the removal of single-use plastics from TV and movie sets.

That being said, she does offer up three sustainability goals we can all strive for, however imperfectly: eating more plant-based meals, refusing single-use plastics whenever possible, and simply spreading the word—to friends, family, and companies to set the right example.

More than anything, Morovati wants people to know that, when it comes to environmentalism, it’s never one-size-fits-all. “There’s no failing … just do your best every day, and learn about opportunities to do more,” she proclaims. “No shame, no blame. We are all in this together.”

Need a little more inspiration to get going? Check out these 15 brands and products dedicated to making the transition to more sustainable habits as easy and accessible as possible.

Package Free Zero Waste On The Go Kit

Courtesy of Package Free

Environmentalism might never be one-size-fits-all, but when it comes to renouncing single-use plastics, this kit gets pretty darn close. Packed with reusable essentials like silicone sandwich and snack bags, travel bottle, and a bamboo cutlery set—all wrapped up in an organic cotton canvas tote—it’s your fast-track to saying those sweet, sweet words, “no thanks, I actually brought one with me.”

BUY NOW: $75 Buy It

Baggu Reusable Cloth Set

Courtesy of Baggu

That’s right, our favorite reusable bags come in cloth form. Made from 100% organic cotton, these babies are there for you in the aftermath of those pesky spills (the ones you really didn’t need to use all of those paper towels to clean up), when your dinner party table needs a little extra pizazz, and on the days you decide your trail mix deserves a cozy cavern. Zero-waste has never looked so cool.

BUY NOW: $26 Buy It

Project Reef Mineral Sunscreen

Courtesy of Project Reef

Speaking of everyday necessities, say hello to your next super-powered SPF. This non-nato zinc formula is chalk-full of natural goodies like aloe vera, coconut, and antioxidants from green tea, pomegranate, and raspberry extract. Not only is the formula clean and green, each tube and its packaging is made from plastic waste collected from shorelines or oceans, effectively removing and repurposing 1lb of plastic with each purchase.

BUY NOW: $26 Buy It

Terra Thread Earth Backpack

Courtesy of Terra Thread

We are creatures on the go, so why not go green? This classic backpack is made from GOTS certified organic cotton with lead-free zippers and is spacious enough for all of your on-the-go necessities—including your 15” laptop and all of your zero-waste essentials. Fair Trade and carbon-neutral certified, this B Corp pairs environmental sustainability with social justice, supporting Feeding America, an organization devoted to hunger-relief in America, with every pack purchase.

BUY NOW: $69.95 Buy It

‘All We Can Save’

Courtesy of Audible

Want to squeeze in some climate inspo during your commute or self-care walk? Plug in and learn from 60 courageous women at the forefront of the environmental movement with this bestselling anthology, edited and narrated by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katherine K. Wilkenson. Once you’ve powered through that one (and a couple of cold brews in your reusable cup), check out more climate-forward, women-penned titles like Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer and Consumed by Aja Barber.

All We Can Save $35.00 $30.63 Buy It

Rothy’s The Kids Strap Sneaker

Courtesy of Rothys

As a former nanny, velcro, machine washable kids shoes made from recycled materials sound almost too good to be true—and yet somehow it is. Each pair of Rothy’s kicks are knit out of thread spun from plastic water bottles and are 100% machine washable. In total, Rothy’s has repurposed over 100 tons of ocean-bound plastic into their signature thread. Considering how many shoes kids’ growing feet run through, these are a serious step-up. And don’t worry, they make bags and shoes for grown-ups too.

BUY NOW: $85 Buy It

The Social Outfit Katha Tote Bag

Courtesy of The Social Outfit

If your backpack days are behind you, or you’re simply in need of a stylish and sturdy option for those errands that always seem to arise while you’re out, consider this stunning, 100% organic cotton canvas tote spliced with remnant denim. Featuring artwork by a group of 11 migrant mothers in Australia, it’s an ethically-sourced, small-batch produced gem. The Social Outfit is an enterprise committed to employing refugees and new migrants, making this tote a true token of the all-for-one mentality the climate movement champions.

BUY NOW: $89 Buy It

‘One Pot: Three Ways’ by Rachel Ama

Courtesy of Amazon

You heard Morovati: one of the most impactful changes you can make in your weekly routine is incorporating more plant-based meals—one at a time. Lucky for you, Rachel Ama (along with the hundreds of Instagram chefs I follow) is here to set you up for whatever your version of success is. Inspired by her Caribbean and African roots, this hearty collection of one-pot, one-pan, or one-tray recipes such as stews, pastas, and tacos makes those veggie-nights easy to look forward to.

One Pot: Three Ways by Rachel Ama $30.00 $22.99 Buy It

Blueland Clean Suite Kit

Courtesy of Blueland

If you haven’t seen this yet on Shark Tank or your Instagram feed, get ready to have your mind blown, and your cleaning habits revolutionized. This all-encompassing starter kit comes with dish soap, dishwasher tablets, laundry detergent, and hand soap, as well as bathroom, glass and surface cleaners—all of which are indefinitely reusable. How is this possible? Their formulas are concentrated in plastic-free tablets, dropped into water to produce cleaning agents so sustainable your house will have that climate-neutral glow all year long.

BUY NOW: $83 Buy It

Oui The People The Sensitive Set

Courtesy of Oui the People

Once you’re ready to start cleaning off the day, these metal razors with recyclable blades are here to shave down the environmental impact of your self-care routine. Given the fact that over 2 billion disposable razors get tossed out yearly in America alone, swapping out yours for this Oui The People set (then telling all of your friends to do it too) is a great way to make a quick and easy sustainable impact.

BUY NOW: $118 Buy It

Reed + Gwen Grounding Dry Body Oil

Courtesy of Avocado Green Mattress

Continue to wind down with this calming and moisturizing body oil packed with organic ingredients like avocado and maracuja oils. 100% vegan and cruelty free, it locks in vitamins and nourishes with botanicals when applied to already-damp skin. A certified B Corp and climate neutral, all of Reed + Gwen’s products are also produced with little to no water in an effort to conserve this precious and natural resource.

BUY NOW: $48 Buy It

By Human Kind Dental Routine Set

Courtesy of By Human Kind

There aren’t many products that are widely used more than once a day, every day of our lives. That’s why this sustainable dental routine set is such a game changer. Dedicated to removing single-use plastics from our personal care routines, By Human Kind offers a bundle of toothpaste and mouthwash tablets alongside biodegradable floss in refillable, recyclable containers and packaging. With 4.17oz of single-use plastic eliminated with every kit (and 10% off subscription refills), you can finally impress your dentist without compromising the planet.

BUY NOW: $45 Buy It

Bed Threads Bedding Set

Courtesy of Bed Threads

Once your care routine is complete, it’s time to slip between these OEKO-TEX 100 Certified 100% French Flax Linen sheets—you and your bed deserve it. The amazing thing about linen is that it only gets softer and more comfortable with every wash, so you’ll stay cozy and cool whether you’re the twice-a-month or twice-a-year type. That, plus “pass them on to your grandchildren” quality and care instructions, means you can be sure this is an investment you will be reaping the benefits of for a long time—and be waking up everyday rested and ready to keep learning about and adopting more sustainable practices.

BUY NOW: $250 Buy It

Cubbiekit

Courtesy of Cubbiekit

Babies grow out of their clothes fast and Cubbiekit is here to solve the waste problem that comes along with catching up to growth spurts. Their clothing is 100% recyclable, GOTS certified organic and made with a regenerative design that ensures that they won’t end up for years in a landfill. If you already know what you want, you can curate your own box with everyday essentials such as bodysuits, pants and playsuits, which you have the option to order as a recurring delivery so you never have to worry about a last-minute shopping spree again.