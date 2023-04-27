Dyson’s Innovative (And Slightly Absurd) Air-Purifying Headphones Are Finally Available in the U.S.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Dyson knows how to design, create and market high-ticket products that get the world talking. Whether it’s their wide range of cordless vacuum cleaners or the splurge-worthy Dyson Airwrap (used almost exclusively by Hollywood hair stylists), the genius of Dyson is that they’re able to make people care about, and spend tons of money, on seemingly ordinary products.

The Singapore company’s expertise has always been focused on moving air. In addition to their premium hair dryers and vacuum products, they’re most well known for their blade-free air purifiers, so when they first announced that they would be releasing their first pair of headphones it only made sense (sort of) that a personal, miniature air purifier would be built into the design. In fact, the company most likely sees the innovative gadget, which officially hit the U.S market on Thursday morning, as primarily an air purifier with a pair of headphones as the icing on top.

So, how does it work? Called the Dyson Zone, the headphones boast 40-millimeter neodymium drivers that deliver crisp and immersive sound. In addition to the exceptional audio quality, the headphones feature active noise cancellation powered by eight microphones, reducing external noise by up to 38 decibels. This makes them ideal for noisy environments like airplanes or bustling offices.

But the standout feature of the Dyson Zone is the air filtration system located in each ear cup. Powered by 10,000 RMP electric motors, it filters out impurities such as pollen, dust, bacteria and even sulfur dioxide. The clean air is delivered directly to the user’s mouth and nose through a removable face mask, ensuring a fresh and healthy listening experience.

The battery life is is also impressive, with the headphones lasting up to 50 hours, even with ANC activated. While the battery life is reduced to 1.5 hours when the air purifying system is set to full power, a quick recharge is all it takes to get the headphones back to full capacity.

Shop the Dyson Zone below:

Dyson Zone

Courtesy of Dyson