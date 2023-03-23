Drake’s ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’: How to Find Affordable Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you didn’t snag tickets to Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour during the presale, worry not. There are still affordable tickets available online, many of which are the same price as those offered from Cash App, which received heat earlier this month when fans discovered that presale tickets that were initially promised to be $69.50 were selling for upwards of $200.

Drake and 21 Savage will embark on their 29-date arena run on July 17 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with stops including Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena on Sept. 5. Tickets are currently available on VividSeats, starting at $250.

“It’s All a Blur” marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album, “Her Loss,” in collaboration with 21 Savage. According to the announcement, the tour’s title is “a celebration of the last decade,” signifying its retrospective nature.

In “Her Loss,” Drake sheds his self-seriousness for a return to his sense of fun, with bops that reflect his sly humorl. In his review of the collaborative album, music critic Alex Shwear wrote, “though not without its missteps, ‘Her Loss’ leaves the unshakable impression that Drake, in 2022, is doing what inspires him rather than pandering. One year removed from ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ that represents a surprising and encouraging evolution.”

Buy tickets to Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour below:

Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour Buy Now