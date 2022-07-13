Dolly Parton’s Bestselling Book ‘Songteller: My Life in Lyrics’ Is More Than Half Off Right Now for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Dolly Parton doesn’t hold back in her memoir-slash-song-primer, which includes never-before-seen photos and personal anecdotes that will impress even the most casual of fans. And now Parton’s book, which is back as a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon after releasing in 2020, is more than half off for Prime Day.

In “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” the record-breaking songwriter gets candid about her long-lasting loves and fleeting flirts, shares engrossing stories about her childhood in Tennessee and breaks down myths about the inspiration behind some of her most famous songs. No, she doesn’t remember if she wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in the same day (although it’s certainly possible).

What she does remember? That “I Will Always Love You” was actually written about her platonic musical partner Porter Wagoner. It’s also through the revealing 350-page book that she reveals that Wagoner is far from her favorite person, likely because of his famously domineering attitude towards Parton (he was 20 years her senior when they first met) and his greed over royalties as her stardom rose.

The book is divided into three chronological sections: song lyrics, archival photos and long-form essays. The photos might be the most fun to flip through, featuring nostalgic shots of a young Dolly. One shows Parton already glammed up in a ruffled dress, while another is a close-up of her first record that she produced at 13. The best one shows a schoolgirl Parton, no older than 13, performing for her classmates with her guitar swung over her shoulder.

