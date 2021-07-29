Dolly Parton’s First-Ever Fragrance Is Just as Pink and Glitzy As You’d Expect

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

America’s hero, Dolly Parton, finally has her own perfume line, this brand new business venture for the revered singer is truly the greatest gift of all.

Given Parton’s love for beauty, it might come as a surprise that she hadn’t already released her own signature scent, or reigned over an entire cosmetics empire for that matter. But just like everything the singer-songwriter puts out, we can assume she was just waiting until the right moment…and that it will be a firecracker success now that it’s out in the world.

The new fragrance, which she created in partnership with ScentBeauty, is called Scent From Above, a punny reference to heaven and Parton’s own spiritual lifestyle. The floral scent features notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, vanilla, sandalwood, musk and patchouli for a unique and versatile blend, all stored in a flashy pink bottle, adorned with a crystal butterfly (naturally), that showcases the singer’s signature glitz.

“I call my Dolly perfume ‘Scent from Above’ because it is excellently heavenly,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it.”

The perfume is available exclusively on HSN.com in the form of a 3.4 fluid ounce spray bottle ($59), a roller ball ($20) and body cream ($20). Plus, the set (which comes with both the full-sized bottle and roller ball) is currently on sale, for one day only.

The prolific songwriter also released a new single, aptly titled “Scent From Above,” in tandem with her perfume’s launch.

Dolly Parton Scent From Above 2-Piece Set

Courtesy of HSN