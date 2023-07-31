Disney and Charlotte Tilbury Team Up on Limited-Edition Makeup Collection and Brand New Animated Short

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney and British cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury have teamed up on a magical collaboration that marries the worlds of beauty and animation. The partnership features a dreamy limited-edition makeup collection, whose launch on Monday morning was capped off with an enchanting animated short produced by Disney and starring a princess version of the brand’s eponymous founder.

“I grew up watching the fairy tales and immersing myself in the wonderlands created by Disney, I even called myself Gingerella,” Tilbury, who serves as the brand’s president and COO, said in a statement. “I have long been inspired by the magic and the sparkle of the beloved characters and stories.”

For the animated short, Tilbury journeyed to Disney’s fabled studios in Los Angeles and collaborated closely with lead animator Eric Goldberg and special products producer Dorothy McKim to bring her animated character to life. In honor of her unparalleled innovation in the beauty industry, Disney even crafted its first-ever rose-gold pixie dust exclusively for the Queen of Glow, Charlotte, as an homage to her world-renowned Beauty Light Wands.

“Working with the team at Walt Disney Animation Studios and being transformed into my own Disney animation was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Tilbury continued. “I get to fulfill my dream of flying above the rooftops of London spreading magic and a dreamy glow to everyone with my special rose-gold pixie dust that Disney made for me so I can sprinkle my beauty magic on everyone, everywhere. Dreams really do come true.”

The cosmetics lineup includes Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Beauty Light Wands, known for their glowing effect on the skin, alongside their award-winning Magic Cream, renowned for its hydrating properties and a new collector’s edition Beauty Wishes Makeup Bag, adorned with a shimmering Tinkerbell.

The entire collection is now available to shop online at charlottetilbury.com. The collaboration will also come to life in a dazzling takeover of the iconic Selfridges Cornershop in London, where Charlotte Tilbury Beauty first began 10 years ago.

