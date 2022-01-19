Dakota Fanning and Diana Silvers on Their Favorite ‘No Makeup Makeup’ Products

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dakota Fanning’s makeup journey began at age 5, getting her face done professionally for on-screen roles for “ER” and “CSI.”

Of course, her makeup routine has evolved since her days as an amenable kid in the makeup trailer but really, the basics of her “no makeup makeup look,” as she describes it to Variety, haven’t changed much at all. In fact, one of the first makeup products she was ever introduced to as a child actor, Clé De Peau Beaute’s Concealer, is still one of her go-to products to this day.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the concealer — I’m a genuine 20-year user of the concealer,” Fanning says. “A lot of concealers can feel cakey and this one doesn’t, but it still has coverage.”

It makes sense then that the 27-year-old actress, currently in Italy shooting Showtime’s “Ripley” alongside Andrew Scott, has been tapped by Clé De Peau Beauté to be their 2022 global ambassador. Alongside Diana Silvers and Ella Balinska, she will be the face of the luxury beauty brand throughout the new year, a post that was previously filled by Felicity Jones.

The three actors, who Fanning says didn’t know each other before coming on as ambassadors, all share an appreciation for products that enhance their natural features rather than attempt to cover up. Fanning says her feelings toward beauty was informed by her mom, a lifelong tennis player who never paid makeup any attention, while Silvers also credits her mom with passing down a gravitation toward natural beauty.

“I learned from my mom that a curled lash and some blush goes a long way,” Silvers says.

Below, in celebration of their ambassadorship, Fanning and Silvers break down their favorite Clé De Peau Beauté products they use to achieve their go-to “no makeup makeup looks.”

Concealer SPF 27

Courtesy of Cle De Peau Beaute

Fanning says that a high quality concealer is the basis of any good natural makeup look. She preps the skin first with a primer before dabbing the concealer on blemishes and high points of the face. In 12 different shades, Clé De Peau Beauté’s coveted concealer stick boasts long-lasting coverage and a lightweight formula, perfect for correcting dark spots and under-eye circles. Plus, it’s packed with SPF 27.

“I love their products that have the SPF in it,” Fanning says, noting that sun protection is one of the most consistent tips she receives from makeup artists. “Clé De Peau Beauté’s products with SPF aren’t that sticky sunscreeny feel that sometimes products can have. They’re the same quality and smoothness and have the same natural finish as their other products, and also protect you from the sun.”

BUY NOW: $75 Buy It

La Crème

Courtesy of Cle De Peau Beaute

Silvers’ natural glow begins with the skin. “I really like to hydrate and sunscreen my forehead and my eye area,” she says about her routine. “I smile a lot which means I’ll be developing crow’s feet — which I actually think are very beautiful — but I still want to pay attention to it.”

Silvers says products like The Serum or La Creme work magic on different skin types, serving as a hydrating base before applying light coverage. The anti-aging night cream is formulated with Ceraferment Extract and a high concentration of Skin Empowering Illuminator for self-regeneration.

“I’ve got my sisters, moms and roommate all hooked,” Silvers says. “We all have very different skin, yet the products work for each of us.”

BUY NOW: $550 Buy It

The Serum

Courtesy of Cle De Peau Beaute

Fanning also cites The Serum as the best way to rehydrate the skin. “Especially with all the flying that I’ve been doing lately, because I’m working in Italy going back and forth, and that can be very drying and dehydrating to your skin. So I love using The Serum to put that moisture back in,” she says.

BUY NOW: $190 Buy It

The Foundation SPF 21

Courtesy of Cle De Peau Beaute

Like Fanning, Silvers is also a fan of the brand’s SPF products, noting that The Foundation is her “all-time favorite.” “I always say you have to take your makeup off before you go to bed but if ever there is a product where you can get away with not doing that, it’s The Foundation,” she says.

With a unique gel-oil base, the foundation offers a buildable sheer-to-medium coverage perfect for blurring imperfections while also hydrating the skin.

“All of Clé De Peau Beaute’s products are silky and smooth and blend in so nicely,” Silvers says, “which as a minimalist makeup person I love. A little goes a long way and lasts.”

BUY NOW: $250 Buy It

Luminizing Face Enhancer 16

Courtesy of Cle De Peau Beaute

Silvers says the Luminizing Face Enhancer, which she wears in #16 (Almond), doubles as her favorite product: “It adds a natural, polished glow to any look.”

The highlighting powder uses innovative light-diffusing technology to illuminate the skin, offering a subtly luminous top coat for the skin.

BUY NOW: $95 Buy It

Lipstick 13 – Positively Playful

Courtesy of Cle De Peau Beaute

One look at Silvers’ social media will tell you that she rarely opts for a full face of makeup when she’s not on a shoot or on a carpet. But one way she adds some glam to her everyday looks is through lip color. Her favorite lipstick from Clé De Peau Beauté is #13 (Positively Playful), which she says is “lightweight, moisturizing and adds a nice pop of color.”

The silky, semi-matte lipstick comes in 14 different shades and delivers lasting moisture for up to four hours in addition to vibrant color.