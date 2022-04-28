The Best Pop Culture Cookbooks to Gift Mom This Mother’s Day: ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Sopranos,’ ‘Star Trek’ and More

The best shows and movies immerse viewers so convincingly into their respective universes that even the most mundane activities or objects can be seen as fixtures of the show, given a whole new meaning when interacted with in the real world.

One of the most pervasive of these fixtures? Food.

Take Bobby Bacala’s Baked Ziti in “The Sopranos,” the one left in the freezer for months after his wife dies, that he can’t bring himself to eat until Janice practically force feeds it to him through his grief and tears. Or, a few hundred miles north in Stars Hallow, where you can hear the rapid-fire dialogue of the “Gilmore Girls,” fueled by their never-ending supply of black drip coffee from Luke’s Diner. And, of course, the fantastical foods, the ones imagined for imaginary worlds, like Turkish delight in “Narnia” and Hogwart’s famous Butterbeer in “Harry Potter”

It makes sense, then, that there is an endlessly growing list of cookbooks inspired by T.V shows and movies, featuring real-life recipes from the show or those that chefs can only imagine some of the characters might make if they existed off the screen. One of the most prolific of these chef-writers, Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, has created cookbooks for “Game of Thrones,” “The Elder Scrolls,” “Firefly,” and “World of Warcraft,” with a “Star Trek” book of recipes on the way.

Other shows allow chefs to explore dishes across the globe, as seen with food writer Nyanyika Banda who is including food from across the African continent for a book of recipes inspired by “Black Panther,” and Jenna Dorsey whose bestselling cookbook for “Avatar: The Last Airbender” features dozens of authentic dishes found across Asia.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, a cookbook inspired by your mom’s favorite show or movie makes the perfect gift for a pop-culture obsessed chef in the house. Check out the best pop-culture cookbooks below:

The Star Trek Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

This updated edition of the “Star Trek Cookbook” includes all-new recipes from New York Times bestseller Chelsea Monroe-Cassel. The book, which packs in stunning photos alongside step-by-step guides, is themed as a Starfleet-sponsored collection of recipes, meaning each dish cuts a swath through different cultures, intended as a message of hope and acceptance if it happens to be picked up by someone who hails from another planet.

Star Trek Cookbook $35.00 Buy It

Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

More than 70 African cuisine-inspired recipes are included in Banda’s upcoming book, whose dishes and imagery are informed by the culture seen in the pages of the seminal “Black Panther” comics and its subsequent film adaptation. Classic cuisine includes Roasted Chambo, Braised Oxtail and Dumplings and Glazed Roadrunner Wings, in addition to dozens of easy-to-make dishes meant for any skill level.

Marvel's Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook $29.99 $26.99 Buy It

Gilmore Girls

Courtesy of Amazon

Cook up Sookie’s risotto, Mrs. Kim’s flaxseed muffins or Luke’s classic cheeseburger from this thorough cookbook that includes more than 50 recipes inspired by the hit show. In addition to helpful step-by-step instructions, the book also includes gorgeous photos of some of the show’s best scenes, and hilarious hosting tips from fan-favorite characters such as Micheal, Emily Gilmore and Sookie.

Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook $32.99 $27.99 Buy It

The World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

Conjure up meals fit for a warchief with the help of this “World of Warcraft” cookbook, filled with recipes inspired by the realm of Azeroth. The more than 100 easy-to-follow recipes include Ancient Pandaren Spices, Fel Eggs and Ham, Mulgore Spice Bread, Dragonbreath Chile and more.

The World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook $35.00 $21.49 Buy It

Tastes Like Schmidt: The Unofficial New Girl Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

Pay homage to your favorite loft dwellers in this highly entertaining cookbook that will have you reminiscing on your favorite “New Girl” moments while cooking up meals and snacks that even kitchen amateurs like Nick Miller could handle. The more than 40 recipes include bites like Mama Gets Her Biscuits and Gave Me Cookies, You Got Cookies in addition to drinks like Julius Pepperwood’s Chicago Mule.

Tastes Like Schmidt: The Unofficial New Girl Cookbook $12.95 Buy It

Avatar: The Last Airbender Official Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

Cook up delicacies from the Earth Kingdom, Water Tribe, Air Nomads and Fire Nation in this best-selling cookbook inspired by the hit anime series that regained popularity after launching on Netflix in 2020. The book includes more than 60 food and beverage recipes such as fiery entrees and seafoods, and features gorgeous photos, step-by-step instructions and tips for diet adaptations.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Official Cookbook $24.99 $17.59 Buy It

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

This best-selling cookbook is the perfect gift for any Disney-loving chefs in your life. The gorgeous book includes 100 unique and easy recipes familiar to any frequent Disneyland visitor, such as Star Wars Blue Milk, Pixar Pier’s Cookie Num Nums and Mickey Pretzels. Here, check out more Disney merch to gift this year.

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook $21.99 $11.99 Buy It

‘Alien’ Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

From avocado Zenomorph eggs and chicken facehugger cordon bleu, you can travel through the iconic extraterrestial’s journey through food. Whether you’re a big-time fan of the “Alien” franchise or are just looking for innovative recipe ideas, this book is sure to delight your eyes and thrill your tastebuds.

Alien Cookbook $34.95 $19.74 Buy It

Mad Men Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

Fix yourself an Old Fashioned like Don Draper, prepare Roger Sterling’s pairing of choice (Oyster Rockefellers and a martini) and cook up a crown roast just like Joan Harris. More than 70 recipes allow you to travel back to “Mad Men”-era New York inspired by Manhattan’s most legendary restaurants and bars. In addition to unique recipes inspired by the hit show, the book is packed with tips on how to throw the perfect cocktail and dinner parties and historical and cultural context for every dish.

BUY NOW: $13.44 Buy It

The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

This “Godfather” themed cookbook features over 75 authentic Italian dishes accompanied with visuals inspired by the Corleone family. From traditional meatballs to Clemenza’s Sunday sauce, this tome is a must-own for fans of the classic film trilogy.

'The Godfather' Cookbook $35.00 $32.13 Buy It

The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers

Courtesy of Amazon.

With 75 specialty recipes included, this cookbook allows fans of the beloved series to bring a taste of Bob’s Burgers to their own kitchen. Each practical recipe comes from the popular blog “The Bob’s Burger Experiment,” and includes tasty recipes inspired by the show like the Bleu is the Warmest Cheese Burger and the Bruschetta-Bout-It Burger. It’s an absolute must-have for hungry carnivores and fans of the series alike.

Bob's Burgers Cookbook $39.99 Buy It

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Foodies of the galaxy will adore this “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge”-themed culinary compilation, filled to the brim with delicious, out-of-this-world meal recipes fit for a Jedi. With over 175 recipes, including sides, snacks, desserts, and drinks, this detailed cookbook allows fans and foodies alike to bring the flavor of Black Spire Outpost to their own table. Some of the most notable recipes include Spicy Mandalorian Stew, Braised Shaak Roast, and Fried Endorian Tip-Yip.

'Star Wars: A Galaxy's Edge' Cookbook $35.00 $27.55 Buy It

Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again

Courtesy of Amazon.

Starz’s “Outlander” not only offers a healthy fusion of drama, action and romance but it also offers plenty of mouth-watering food moments. Now, you can re-make delicious dishes inspired by and borrowed from the show in the comfort of your own home. From hearty dinners like Benedicta’s Steak and Mushroom Pie, to tasty treats like Mistress Abernathy’s Apple Pandowdy, this compilation offers a dish for every taste.

Outlander Kitchen Cookbook $35.00 $22.84 Buy It

A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official ‘Game of Thrones’ Companion Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” may have wrapped in 2019, but mega-fans of the hit HBO series can still get their fix and bring the taste of the frozen North home with this official themed cookbook. The cookbook includes over one hundred different recipes suitable for chefs of all skill levels, organized by region, including Mutton in Onion-Ale Broth, Trout Wrapped in Bacon, Honey-Spiced Locusts, and Quails Drowned in Butter. Your winter feast is coming.

A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook $35.00 $16.99 Buy It

The Sopranos Family Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Compiled by master chef Artie Bucco, this Sopronos-themed cookbook allows you to re-create authentic Sicilian dishes inspired by and featured on the HBO series. Relive Tony Soprano’s delicious grilled sausage with fennel or whip up Carmela’s “healing” pastina and ricotta dish. With an endless supply of Italian meals to make for your own family and friends, this cookbook is the must-own volume for foodies and “The Sopranos” buffs.

The Sopranos Family Cookbook $28.00 $20.40 Buy It

The Official Downtown Abbey Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Dine a la the Crawley with this official “Downtown Abbey” cookbook, featuring modern adaptions of period cuisine, as well as authentic replications of the fare showcased on the series. The recipes span breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts and are organized by occasion (i.e. afternoon tea, picnics, and downstairs supper) and the cookbook includes over 100 crave-worthy dishes like Oysters au Gratin, Jam and Custard Tarts, and Chicken Vol-au-Vents.

The Official Downtown Abbey Cookbook $35.00 $16.29 Buy It

Tastes Like Schitt: The Unofficial Cookbook of “Schitt’s Creek”

Courtesy of Amazon.

For those looking to fill the void upon finishing the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” this unofficial cookbook will help you relive some of your favorite moments from the beloved series via culinary means. Featuring a slew of easy-to-follow recipes from Cafe Tropical to the Rosebud Motel’s cinnamon rolls, this unofficial cookbook is an essential keepsake for any super-fan of the series. Just be sure to fold in the cheese.

Unofficial 'Schitt's Creek' Cookbook $12.95 Buy It

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Inspired by some of Hogwarts’ most magical dishes, this unofficial “Harry Potter” cookbook includes over 150 recipes suitable for kitchen wizards and beginners alike. From simple “muggle” meals (think Kreacher’s French Onion Soup) to advanced confections like Treacle Tarts inspired by the books and movies, this unique collection will excite and satisfy the tastebuds of any fan.

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory--More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Wizards and Non-Wizards Alike (Unofficial Cookbook) $19.95 $10.72 Buy It

Friends: The Official Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

With the help of this official cookbook, easily whip up a “Friends”-themed dinner while you rewatch the beloved sitcom yet again. This cookbook includes over 150 recipes taken from the show, including Just For Joey Fries and Rachel’s infamous Lobster With a Side of Lobster Roll. Gather some friends of your own and dig into some of Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey’s favorites.

'Friend' Official Cookbook $29.99 $16.02 Buy It

The Necronomnomnom: Recipes and Rites from the Lore of H. P. Lovecraft

Courtesy of Amazon.

Curated by Mike Slater and Thomas Roach, this quirky cookbook is chock-full of bizarre yet appetizing dish recipes, including The Deep Fried Deep One and the Nog Sothoth. Just like H.P. Lovecraft’s forbidden book, “Necronomicon,” this cookbook is also filled to the brim with secret pages and recipes. While not inspired by a movie or TV show, we figured this literary-themed cookbook had to be included in the list.

Recipes and Rites From The Lore of H. P. Lovecraft $24.95 $26.48 Buy It

Seinfeld Cookbook: A Cookbook About Nothing!

Courtesy of Amazon.

Inspired by the legendary ’90s sitcom, this delightful “cookbook about nothing” spotlights 30 recipes borrowed from the series. For a show commonly dubbed as the “show about nothing,” it sure does have plenty of food-focused themed episodes, and this quirky cookbook will help you create some of the most memorable meals from the show.

Back To The Future: The Official Hill Valley Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Featuring five chapters of gastronomic treats from different time periods, each inspired by the “Back To The Future” films, this official cookbook allows you to travel through time while feasting on festive meals. Some stand out recipes includes Hill Valley Clock Tower Chicken Fry and Uncle Joey’s Parole Cake.

'Back To The Future' Official Cookbook $29.99 $22.95 Buy It

Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers

Courtesy of Amazon.

Looking for an anthology film-inspired cookbook with a wide range of cinematic-themed recipes inspired by the big screen to choose from? This comprehensive tome contains recipes from over 40 different iconic movies and cult-classic films, from the hazelnut gelato in “Roman Holiday,” the New York Style double-decker pizza in “Saturday Night Fever,” and even the deli sandwich featured in the infamous orgasm scene in “When Harry Met Sally.”