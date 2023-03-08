If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a good year for music lovers, who will be able to see some of their favorite artists hit the road again after long hiatuses.

Beyoncé, who broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time with her seventh studio album “Renaissance,” will embark on her “Renaissance Tour,” her first tour since 2016. Taylor Swift kicks off her “Eras Tour” this month, after nearly breaking Ticketmaster due to overwhelming demand. Other anticipated tours include Sza’s “SOS Tour,” the Jonas Brothers’ five-night residency on Broadway and Lizzo’s “Special Tour.”

Below, check out the most anticipated tours of 2023, and how to buy tickets.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s Renaissance outing is by far the most anticipated tour this year. The singer will perform her new album for the first time, after becoming the most decorated Grammy winner in history. Beyoncé’s last performance was in January at the Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai, for which she was reportedly paid close to $24 million. Before that, her last full tour was the nearly six-month, 49-date “Formation” tour in 2016.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s much anticipated Eras Tour kicks off in March, with dates set across the U.S and internationally later this year. The support acts are very much all about the sisterhood, with a host of acts Swift has championed in the past. Opening acts for the U.S. leg of the tour are Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are headed to a five-night residency on Broadway, from March 14-18. Each night’s performance at the Marquis Theatre will zero in on a different album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” and the upcoming “The Album.”

Sza

Fresh off the release of her second studio album “SOS,” SZA has announced her first-ever arena tour. With support from Omar Apollo, the tour will opened on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and will wrap up on March 22 in Los Angeles. SZA will also hit arenas including Chicago’s United Center and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Lizzo

Following a packed 2022 — with a double duty hosting and performance gig on “Saturday Night Live,” and visits to NBC’s “Today Show” and CBS’ “Late Late Show with James Corden — Lizzo kicked off her Special Tour in September in support of her new album.

Paramore

After six years of Paramore’s members doing solid solo work and being away from each other as a band, they’ve crafted a sixth album, “This Is Why,” which they are supporting with an international tour that will run through August.

Ed Sheeran

After wrapping the European leg of his tour, Ed Sheeran will kick off the North American segment of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) in May, with dates scheduled through the end of September. Main support on a majority of the dates comes from R&B singer Khalid (May 6th-September 2nd), with rapper/singer-songwriter Russ rounding out the tour (September 9th-23rd); Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn alternate as first of three.

Bruce Springsteen

At last, Bruce Springsteen fans can let go over their angst over whether the performer will reach Los Angeles and many other areas left off the first leg of his U.S. tour this year. The second leg of Bruce Springsteen’s North American tour begins August 9 with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and ends at the close of fall back indoors with shows at L.A.’s Forum on Dec. 4 and 6 and San Francisco’s Chase Center on Dec. 8.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson revealed that she would be going back on tour this year, with Ludacris as the opening act. She also promised that there “will be new music” in the video announcement she made for the tour.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain will hit the road following her sixth studio album “Queen of Me,” released in February. Alongside her debut, the country icon will embark on a global arena tour spanning 49 dates, including stops at Nashville’s Geodis Park on June 7 and at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 11.

Sabrina Carpenter

At the end of last year, Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by announcing a second North American leg to her successful Emails I Can’t Send Tour. Carpenter will begin her tour in Fort Lauderdale on Mar. 16 before making her way through Texas and stopping at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Apr. 20. She’ll then head to the east coast stopping at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 2 and New York City’s Terminal 5 on May 11.

The National

The National will embark on a 19-concert arena tour, with special guests Soccer Mommy, The Beths and Bartees Strange, following the April release of their new album “First Two Pages of Frankenstein.”

Madonna

Madonna announced dates for “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” in a viral video with a wink to her 1990 film “Truth or Dare.” The video features Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and culminates with Amy Schumer daring Madonna to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits. The singer will rise to the challenge beginning on July 15, with a tour that will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement.

Metallica

Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019.

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis will hit the road in support of her new album “Red Moon in Venus,” released March 3. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will have stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, Washington D.C.’s Anthem and more. These dates are on top of the string of festivals Uchis is set to perform this year, including Coachella, and Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in addition to Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

The Lumineers

After their successful Brightside World Tour last year, The Lumineers have announced an encore set of shows for this fall. The group — ed by Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites — is set to open their tour in Maine in mid-August before stopping at several amphitheaters and music festivals, including Aspen’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival. Accompanied by James Bay as an opener, they’ll conclude their tour at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 15.

Macklemore

Macklemore will perform radio staples like “Thrift Shop,” “Can’t Stop Us” and “Same Love” to fans all over North America this fall, in addition to new songs from his fifth album “BEN.” The tour announcement came after releasing the charming “No Bad Days” music video directed by his seven-year-old daughter, Sloane.

Katy Perry

“‘Play’ is a captivating, grin-inducing show that you may well wish you could mainline, repeatedly, or at least have captured in shroom form that could be put on sale in the gift shop,” Variety music writer Chris Willman wrote about Perry’s Las Vegas residency. All the glitz and glam aside, you can expect to see Perry perform her most famous songs during her stint in Vegas, where she’s sure to deliver the fan favorites that catalyzed her career such as “Hot n Cold” and, aptly, “Waking Up in Vegas.”

Clairo

It seems like yesterday that Clairo dropped her 2019 debut album “Immunity,” after “Pretty Girl” became a viral hit during her freshman year of college. But now, the English-based singer is already selling out venues at major cities across the country for her second album, the Jack Antonoff-produced “Sling.”

John Mayer

John Mayer’s 2023 North American tour is in support of his eighth studio album “Sob Rock,” marking his return to the stage after wrapping up a 2021 tour with Dead and Co. While his new music was met with mixed reviews by critics, any longtime Mayer fans will want the chance to see the prolific songwriter and objective “shredder” perform live.

Big Thief

Big Thief is another band with a sprawling album, clocking in at 80 minutes with 20 songs. But the indie-rock band’s cult followers are surely happy to be lulled to sleep by Adrianne Lenker’s soothing vocals in the quartet’s new music, only to be rocked to their feet by James Krivchenia’s drums and guitar. The Brooklyn-based crew kicked off their tour in North America last year, and will continue on to spots across the U.K and Europe.

Bon Iver

Like many planned events in 2020, Justin Vernon’s tour in support of his Grammy-nominated “i.i” was canceled due to the pandemic. Now, the singer and songwriter behind Bon Iver will finally take his band across stages throughout the U.S, before a final string of dates set in Europe. Concert-goers can expect a fun slate of guest performers and openers, such as Dijon, Bonny Light Horseman and Carm.

Coldplay

This is definitely the most sustainable tour to support this year. After declining to tour their album “Everyday Life” in 2019 for environmental reasons, the beloved group is returning to the stage in support of their most recent album “Music of the Spheres.” The Chris Martin-helmed band is staying true to their values while on the road, though, promising to cut emissions by 50 percent by powering the entire tour with renewable energy.

Foo Fighters

It can be hard to keep track of everything Dave Grohl is up to. His memoir “The Storyteller” which came out last October is still a New York Times bestseller, and his supernatural horror flick “Studio 666” is currently in theaters. But now, the 16-time Grammy winner is leading the Foo Fighters across the country as part of the band’s 27th anniversary. The group will travel across North America, South America, Europe and the U.K.