Comedians Are Back on the Road Again: Here’s How to Buy Tickets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After a year of podcasting, Instagram lives and socially-distanced shows, the biggest comedians are finally hitting the road again.

Thankfully for comedy fans, stars who have been itching to get back on stage since the pandemic aren’t holding back for their comeback tours. Chelsea Handler has 40 nationwide dates set for her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour, which kicked off July 10, and John Mulaney made headlines after debuting new material in his show show titled “John Mulaney: From Scratch,” whose first ten shows sold out within 30 minutes. Now the tour has dates set through Nov. 5.

From classics such as Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Bill Burr, to more recent breakouts such as Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster and Andrew Schulz, here are the biggest comedians hitting the stage this year — and where to buy tickets.

John Mulaney

Courtesy of Netflix

When: Aug. 14 – Nov. 5 2021

Where: Boston, Mass., New Orleans, Louis. and Philadelphia, Penn.

Price: Starting at $139

Jim Gaffigan

Courtesy of Jim Gaffigan

When: July 31, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $96

Ali Wong

Courtesy of Ali Wong

When: Aug. 6-28 2021

Where: Beacon Theater – New York, NY and Warner Theater, Washington D.C.

Price: Starting at $74

Jerry Seinfeld

Courtesy of Jerry Seinfeld

When: July 8, Nov. 12 2022

Where: Hanover, Md. and Reno, Nev.

Price: Starting at $128

Steve Martin

Courtesy of Steve Martin

When: Aug. 21 – Oct. 24 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $88

Patton Oswalt

Courtesy of Patton Oswalt

When: Sept. 10, 2021 – Apr. 9, 2022

Where: U.S Tour

Price: Starting at $69

Hasan Minhaj

Courtesy of Hasan Minhaj

When: Sept. 17 – Nov. 28 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $66

Nikki Glaser

Courtesy of Nikki Glaser

When: July 30, 2021 – Feb. 18. 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $82

Trevor Noah

Courtesy of Trevor Noah

When: Sept. 18 – Dec. 11 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $68

Bill Maher

Courtesy of Bill Maher

When: July 16, 2021 – July 09, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $118

Sebastian Maniscalco

Courtesy of Sebastian Maniscalco

When: July 16 – Nov. 21 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $85

Iliza Schlesinger

When: July 16, 2021 – March 13, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: $62

Brian Regan

Courtesy of Brian Regan

When: July 16, 2021 – May 21, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $62

Gabriel Iglesias

Courtesy of Gabriel Iglesias

When: July 16, 2021 – July 29, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $78

Jeff Dunham

Courtesy of Jeff Dunham

When: July 16, 2021 – July 10, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $75

Leanne Morgan

Courtesy of Leanne Morgan

When: July 16 – Oct. 2 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $60

Nate Bargatze

Courtesy of Nate Bargatze

When: July 16, 2021 – May 21, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $61

Bert Kreischer

Courtesy of Bert Kreischer

When: July 17, 2021 – April 22, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $90

Kathleen Madigan

Courtesy of Kathleen Madigan

When: July 17. – Dec. 10 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: $72

Ron White

Courtesy of Ron White

When: July 17 – Dec. 18 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $79

Fortune Feimster

Courtesy of Fortune Feimster

When: July 23, 2021 – March 26, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $41

Jim Jefferies

Courtesy of Jim Jefferies

When: July 30 – Dec. 18 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $80

Jo Koy

Courtesy of Jo Koy

When: July 30, 2021 – Aug. 13, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $62

Tom Segura

Courtesy of Tom Segura

When: Aug. 5 – Nov. 14 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $66

Joe Rogan

Courtesy of Joe Rogan

When: Aug. 6 – Dec. 4, Apr. 20, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $67

Dave Chappelle

Courtesy of Dave Chappelle

When: Aug. 6 – Sept. 11 2021

Where: Hollywood, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., New Oreans, La. and Milwaukee, Wisc.

Price: Starting at $158

Franco Escamilla

Courtesy of Franco Escamilla

When: Aug. 6 – Nov. 21 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $91

Ricky Gervais

Courtesy of Ricky Gervais

When: Aug. 10 – Nov. 19 2021

Where: Toronto, Ont., Vancouver, B.C., Los Angeles, Calif., Chicago, Ill., London, U.K.

Price: Starting at $318

Bill Burr

Courtesy of Bill Burr

When: Aug. 13 – Dec. 30 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $276

Daniel Tosh

Courtesy of Daniel Tosh

When: Aug. 14 – Nov. 13 2021

Where: Mirage, Terry Fator Theater – Las Vegas, Nev.

Price: Starting at $135

Jeff Foxworthy

Courtesy of Jeff Foxworthy

When: Aug. 20, 2021 – Aug. 5, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $252

Katt Williams

Courtesy of Katt Williams

When: Aug. 20 – Oct. 23 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $103

Chelsea Handler

Courtesy of Chelsea Handler

When: Aug. 21- Dec. 18 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $70

George Lopez

Courtesy of George Lopez

When: Aug. 27 – Dec. 11 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $77

Dude Perfect

Courtesy of Dude Perfect

When: Sept. 13, 2021 – June 19, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $48

Bianca Del Rio

Courtesy of Bianca Del Rio

When: Sept. 17 – Nov. 10 2021

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $61

Tim Allen

Courtesy of Tim Allen

When: Oct. 6 – Nov. 6, 2021, Feb. 18 – July 16, 2022

Where: San Antonio, Texas, Las Vegas, Nev., Tulsa, Okla., Tempe, Ariz., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Price: Starting at $74

Impractical Jokers

Courtesy of Impractical Jokers

When: Oct. 21, 2021 – Aug. 19, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $39

Heather McMahan

Courtesy of Heather McMahan

When: Nov. 17, 2021 – Apr. 30, 2022

Where: U.S. Tour

Price: Starting at $67

Kevin James

Courtesy of Kevin James

When: May 1-15, 2022

Where: Ithaca, N.Y., Bethlehem, Penn., Portland, ME, Concord, N.H., Burlington, Vt., Torrington, Conn., Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Price: Starting at $106

