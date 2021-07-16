Comedians Are Back on the Road Again: Here’s How to Buy Tickets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
After a year of podcasting, Instagram lives and socially-distanced shows, the biggest comedians are finally hitting the road again.
Thankfully for comedy fans, stars who have been itching to get back on stage since the pandemic aren’t holding back for their comeback tours. Chelsea Handler has 40 nationwide dates set for her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour, which kicked off July 10, and John Mulaney made headlines after debuting new material in his show show titled “John Mulaney: From Scratch,” whose first ten shows sold out within 30 minutes. Now the tour has dates set through Nov. 5.
From classics such as Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Bill Burr, to more recent breakouts such as Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster and Andrew Schulz, here are the biggest comedians hitting the stage this year — and where to buy tickets.
John Mulaney
When: Aug. 14 – Nov. 5 2021
Where: Boston, Mass., New Orleans, Louis. and Philadelphia, Penn.
Price: Starting at $139
Jim Gaffigan
When: July 31, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $96
Ali Wong
When: Aug. 6-28 2021
Where: Beacon Theater – New York, NY and Warner Theater, Washington D.C.
Price: Starting at $74
Jerry Seinfeld
When: July 8, Nov. 12 2022
Where: Hanover, Md. and Reno, Nev.
Price: Starting at $128
Steve Martin
When: Aug. 21 – Oct. 24 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $88
Patton Oswalt
When: Sept. 10, 2021 – Apr. 9, 2022
Where: U.S Tour
Price: Starting at $69
Hasan Minhaj
When: Sept. 17 – Nov. 28 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $66
Nikki Glaser
When: July 30, 2021 – Feb. 18. 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $82
Trevor Noah
When: Sept. 18 – Dec. 11 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $68
Bill Maher
When: July 16, 2021 – July 09, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $118
Sebastian Maniscalco
When: July 16 – Nov. 21 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $85
Iliza Schlesinger
When: July 16, 2021 – March 13, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: $62
Brian Regan
When: July 16, 2021 – May 21, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $62
Gabriel Iglesias
When: July 16, 2021 – July 29, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $78
Jeff Dunham
When: July 16, 2021 – July 10, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $75
Leanne Morgan
When: July 16 – Oct. 2 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $60
Nate Bargatze
When: July 16, 2021 – May 21, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $61
Bert Kreischer
When: July 17, 2021 – April 22, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $90
Kathleen Madigan
When: July 17. – Dec. 10 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: $72
Ron White
When: July 17 – Dec. 18 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $79
Fortune Feimster
When: July 23, 2021 – March 26, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $41
Jim Jefferies
When: July 30 – Dec. 18 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $80
Jo Koy
When: July 30, 2021 – Aug. 13, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $62
Tom Segura
When: Aug. 5 – Nov. 14 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $66
Joe Rogan
When: Aug. 6 – Dec. 4, Apr. 20, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $67
Dave Chappelle
When: Aug. 6 – Sept. 11 2021
Where: Hollywood, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., New Oreans, La. and Milwaukee, Wisc.
Price: Starting at $158
Franco Escamilla
When: Aug. 6 – Nov. 21 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $91
Ricky Gervais
When: Aug. 10 – Nov. 19 2021
Where: Toronto, Ont., Vancouver, B.C., Los Angeles, Calif., Chicago, Ill., London, U.K.
Price: Starting at $318
Bill Burr
When: Aug. 13 – Dec. 30 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $276
Daniel Tosh
When: Aug. 14 – Nov. 13 2021
Where: Mirage, Terry Fator Theater – Las Vegas, Nev.
Price: Starting at $135
Jeff Foxworthy
When: Aug. 20, 2021 – Aug. 5, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $252
Katt Williams
When: Aug. 20 – Oct. 23 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $103
Chelsea Handler
When: Aug. 21- Dec. 18 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $70
George Lopez
When: Aug. 27 – Dec. 11 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $77
Dude Perfect
When: Sept. 13, 2021 – June 19, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $48
Bianca Del Rio
When: Sept. 17 – Nov. 10 2021
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $61
Tim Allen
When: Oct. 6 – Nov. 6, 2021, Feb. 18 – July 16, 2022
Where: San Antonio, Texas, Las Vegas, Nev., Tulsa, Okla., Tempe, Ariz., Grand Rapids, Mich.
Price: Starting at $74
Impractical Jokers
When: Oct. 21, 2021 – Aug. 19, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $39
Heather McMahan
When: Nov. 17, 2021 – Apr. 30, 2022
Where: U.S. Tour
Price: Starting at $67
Kevin James
When: May 1-15, 2022
Where: Ithaca, N.Y., Bethlehem, Penn., Portland, ME, Concord, N.H., Burlington, Vt., Torrington, Conn., Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Price: Starting at $106