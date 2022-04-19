Coachella Weekend 2: There’s Still Time to Snag Passes to the Year’s Biggest Fest

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If the festivities on Indio’s famed Empire Polo Grounds had you suffering from serious FOMO this past weekend, there’s still time to snag passes to Coachella’s second go-around.

As usual, day passes for Coachella’s two-weekend event sold out almost immediately upon going on sale earlier this year. But three-day passes for Weekend 2 are still available on resale sites such as Stubhub and Vivid Seats for as low as $300 — nearly $200 less than what people paid for them in January.

While resale sites almost always sell tickets at marked up prices, the same doesn’t tend to be the case with weekend events like Coachella, likely because festival-goers prefer to have their tickets secured weeks or months in advance. But people who live in the area, or are prone to spontaneity, can save a lot of money by buying tickets only a week or so before the festival.

This year’s bill, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd, boasts more than 100 acts. But the Palm Springs festival is best known for the surprise guests and songs that make their debut on the Coachella stage.

This year was no exception: On Friday night, Harry Styles debuted two new songs during his performance before bringing out Shania Twain for a duet of her massive hit “I Feel Like a Woman.” Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance that same night at Daniel Caesar’s set. The next night, Billie Eilish brought out Khalid for the song “Lovely” and even more surprisingly, Damon Albarn of the Gorillaz, a lifelong inspiration to the 20-year-old singer, who joined in to perform hit “Feel Good Inc.”

If last weekend’s buzzy performances are any indicator, there’s sure to be even more surprise guests throughout Weekend 2 that you won’t want to miss.

