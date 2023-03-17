Coachella 2023: How to Secure Tickets to the Anticipated Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Coachella is almost here. The three-day music festival, which will celebrate its 24th anniversary this year, will return to its home at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. Although tickets immediately sold out for Weekend 1 when they first went on sale in January, there are still several ways to snag passes elsewhere online.

In fact, tickets actually appear to be selling for significantly less money on resale sites compared to Coachella’s website (which currently has a waitlist for Weekend 1 and limited number of remaining tickets for Weekend 2). Vivid Seats is selling thee-day GA passes for $500, compared to $549 on Coachella’s website.

While resale sites almost always sell tickets at marked up prices, the same doesn’t tend to be the case with weekend events like Coachella, likely because festival-goers prefer to have their tickets secured weeks or months in advance. But people who live in the area, or are prone to spontaneity, can save a lot of money by buying tickets only a week or so before the festival.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will headline both weekend’s of the Goldenvoice-produced fest. Ocean was originally scheduled to perform at the festival’s 2020 installment, which was announced in January of that year and ultimately postponed four times due to the pandemic.

The lineup reflects the international direction in which Coachella has leaned in recent years. In addition to Puerto Rican and South Korean representation in the headliners, other top-billed artists include Icelandic legend Bjork, Spain’s Rosalia, Nigeria’s Burna Boy and British-Indian singer Jai Paul.

If you aren’t able to attend the festival in person, you can stream performances online. YouTube returns this year as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the festival’s official YouTube channel.

