Coach’s Fire Island Totes Are Back for Pride Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amidst the droves of rainbow-slapped apparel and tacky corporate merch rolled out during Pride Month, some brands have become smarter about the ways they incorporate LGBTQ activism into their products. Coach is one brand whose Pride collections rarely miss the mark — and this year is no different.

The highlight of the fashion house’s 2023 Pride lineup are their Fire Island tote bags, which make a revamped return this year. Their Cashin Carry 22 bags are updated in four colorful variations, each featuring their own playful nods to the Long Island beach town that has become famous for their wildly popular LGBTQ destinations: Cherry Grove and the Fire Island Pines.

A black tote draws inspiration from the Belvedere Guest House, a majestic villa and playful haven established in 1957 at Cherry Grove. Another influential spot, Cherry’s, a vibrant bayfront bar and restaurant known for its lively drag shows, is honored in a bright red tote that mirrors the shows that are housed under the bar’s red-and-white striped big top. The Tea Dance, a legendary afternoon dance party that originated in 1966 at The Blue Whale, serves as the muse for a classic white tote, with blue and red lettering. Lastly, an olive green tote honors Pines Pantry, the cherished one-stop grocery store and emporium nestled in the oceanfront oasis.

As always, a portion of of proceeds from Coach’s Pride collection will be donated to organizations in support of the LGBTQ community. This year marks a decade of partnership between the Coach Foundation and the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and continuing partnerships with the Point Foundation and Centerlink Community of LGBTQ Centers.

Shop Coach’s entire Pride collection here, and look through some of the best pieces below:

Cashin Carry 22 With Fire Island Graphics

Courtesy of Coach

Cashin Carry 22 With Fire Island Graphics $450 Buy Now

Bobi Platform Sandal With Rainbow Crochet

Courtesy of Coach

Coach Platform Sandal With Rainbow Crochet $325 Buy Now

Swinger 20 With Rainbow Crochet

Courtesy of Coach

Swinger 20 With Rainbow Crochet $295 Buy Now

Rainbow Signature Vest

Courtesy of Coach

Rainbow Signature Vest $350 Buy Now