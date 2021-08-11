‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Mulholland Dr.’ Among Classics Rejoining the Criterion Collection in 4K Ultra HD

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ll finally be able to watch your favorite classics in 4K HD.

The Criterion Collection announced today that they will come out with their first-ever 4K Ultra HD titles in November, made up of a six-film slate that includes Orson Welles’ seminal “Citizen Kane,” widely regarded as one of the best films in history.

We’re thrilled to announce that CITIZEN KANE will lead Criterion’s first slate of 4K Ultra HD releases along with MENACE II SOCIETY, THE PIANO, MULHOLLAND DR., THE RED SHOES, and A HARD DAY’S NIGHT! https://t.co/VHrbHhnwjz pic.twitter.com/I9qamqnDgu — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) August 11, 2021

The 1941 film was the Criterion Collection’s first laser-disc offering 37 years ago, making its return after a long absence particularly commemorative. It will release alongside five other breakthrough movies: Allen and Albert Hughe’s directorial debut “Menace II Society,” Jane Campion’s Academy Award-winning “The Piano,” David Lynch’s love letter to Los Angeles, “Mulholland Dr.,” Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s classic romance drama “The Red Shoes” and Richard Lester’s “A Hard Day’s Night,” the beloved movie musical that brought The Beatles to the big screen during the height of their fame in 1964.

Each title will release as part of a combo pack that comes with a 4K UHD disc of the film and a Blu-ray of the film, in addition to special features. The initial six releases are just the first of many the Criterion Collection plans to roll out, with more offerings to come in the next few months. And with “Scream” coming out in 4K Blu-ray on Oct. 19, cinephiles have a lot to look forward to.

If you’re looking to add to your collection before November, though, here are some of the best Criterion Collection DVDs (and popular 4K editions) to hold you over.

