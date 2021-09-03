Have Your Own Glass Slipper Moment With Jimmy Choo’s Cinderella Line

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just like the movie itself, Cinderella’s classic glass slippers get a modern makeover in Amazon’s newest “Cinderella” movie — a pair more fitting for the ambitious fashion designer-turned-princess played by Camila Cabello, but no less glitzy and crystal-laden than one would expect from royalty.

“Any way you can make them more comfortable?” Cabello’s Cinderella asks her Godmother (Billy Porter) early on in the film, which premieres this weekend. She isn’t sitting around waiting for her prince, so a glass slipper she can wear while chasing her dreams is a must.

The slippers that finally make an appearance were custom-made by Jimmy Choo, a natural fit considering the fashion company’s own extensive “Cinderella” line of lavish heels.

“We had about three to four meetings and we determined what we wanted, what we wanted it to look like, what we wanted it to feel like,” says the film’s costume designer Ellen Mirojnik about the design process. “And all we would say is put some more Swarovsky on it, put some more Swarovsky on it. That was basically it, there was never anything other than our first version.”

While the exact version Cabello wears aren’t available to the public, Jimmy Choo’s line features dozens of similar versions so you can have your own Cinderella moment. Because, as Mirojnik says, “How else can you live a life of magic unless you live a life of Cinderella and transformation? You have to become everything you want to be.”

Anilla 100 Open-Toe Pumps

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Layered in Swarovsky crystals, the Anilla 100 is one of the most classic princess shoes out of Jimmy Choo’s Cinderella line. A open-toe pump and dramatic heel offer a unique toe d’orsay silhouette, while a shimmer suede base and hand-embroidered crystal clutters make it a perfect fit for a high society night. Go with the pink version for something even more vibrant.

BUY NOW: $4,700 Buy It

Alia Pointy Toe Pumps

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The Alia is a shoe for fairy tales, offering a classic pointy toe that pairs well with a variety of gown silhouettes.

BUY NOW: $4,700 Buy It

Anissa 65 Open-Toe Mules

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

This crystal-studded mule offers more versatility without sacrificing the glitz. The 2.5-inch heels promise comfort for a whole night’s worth of dancing…unless you still decide to take them off to have your own Prince Charming moment. Go for the Attila flats to do away with the heel altogether.

BUY NOW: $4,000 Buy It