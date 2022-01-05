Cher’s Ugg Campaign Causes 1,280% Spike in Demand for Australian Footwear Company

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cher is living her best life in the new campaign for Ugg, which sees the music and fashion icon lounging in her gorgeous Malibu home while wearing the brand’s classic mini boot and coquette slippers.

Since the campaign’s launch yesterday, the footwear company has already seen an impressive 1,280% spike in demand for its popular winter boots and slippers. Cher is the first bold-faced name to star in the 2022 campaign called “Feel ___,” an ongoing series that will feature “icons, leaders of culture and champions of change who inspire generations, promote individuality and evoke emotion,” according to Ugg.

In the two minute video directed by Kauai Moliterno and Michael Barth, Cher leads viewers through her meditation room with her cat Mala, all while sharing her childhood dreams of becoming a movie star and wisdom about being unapologetically herself: “I’ve spent a lifetime of people either hating me or loving me. I mean, you want to be loved, but finally it’s like ‘fuck it,'” she says in the video.

Cher follows other creatives who have starred in Ugg campaigns over the past year, including fashion journalist André Leon Talley, model Iman and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Being an icon is about having the freedom and courage to explore your own journey and individuality,” Ugg’s senior director of brand communication and public relations, Lindsey Dicola Dashoff, said in a statement. “Cher is globally renowned for the bold and unapologetic way she lives her life, something Ugg has always related to.”

Cher, alongside rapper Saweetie, also became the new face of Mac Cosmetics this week, whose campaign “Challenge Accepted” launched on Tuesday.

Below, shop the Ugg styles that Cher rocks in the video.

Ugg Coquette Slippers

Courtesy of Ugg

BUY NOW: $119.95 Buy It

Ugg Classic Mini Boot

Courtesy of Ugg

BUY NOW: $150 Buy It