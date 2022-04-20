11 Stylish Weed Accessories for Every Type of Stoner — Just in Time to Celebrate 4/20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

As cannabis becomes legalized in more states across the country, brands have found increasingly innovative and stylish ways to help people incorporate weed into their everyday lifestyles. No longer are the days of flimsy joints and water-stained bongs: now, ash trays double as decor pieces and rolling papers look almost too elegant to put into use.

The past few years have also seen a mounting number of celebrities entering the cannabis business as a way to capitalize on their previously surreptitious hobby. Last year, billboards for Jay-Z’s luxury weed line Monogram dominated the streets of Los Angeles, advertising the rapper’s own curated collection of pre-rolls — an entrepreneurial stint likely inspired by early weed adoptees such as Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

Other self-proclaimed stoners have delved more deeply into the accessories business. On the website for Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Houseplant, customers can peruse through dozens of weed-inspired home goods and accessories that are so gorgeously designed you’ll want to keep your stash on display rather than stowed away.

In celebration of 4/20 (the biggest unofficial holiday for weed-lovers across the world), check out the best weed accessories… none of which are actually weed.

Block Table Lighter

With Houseplant, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have succeeded in making weed paraphernalia an accessory that you want to show off rather than stash away. Their Block Table Lighter, one of the company’s most popular products, is a minimalist decor piece at first glance but packed inside its aluminum exterior is a high powered butane lighter — perfect for lighting up a late-night jay without the fuss. Better yet, the lid doubles as as an ashtray that can hold whatever you’re smoking.

Ashtray Set by Seth

Rogen put his pottery skills to use with this ceramic ashtray set, which comes complete with a notch rest, saucer and a matching vase. Each piece comes in two colorways (sand or moss) for people to mix and match the functional decor with their own interior design.

Vinyl Box Set

No smoking sesh is complete without the right soundtrack playing in the background. Rogen and Goldberg have curated an 103-minute long playlist with this three-vinyl set, paired to different strains and moods: upbeat songs for sativa, relaxed songs for indica and an eclectic mix for hybrids.

Dad Grass x George Harrison Signature Rolling Tray

The George Harrison estate has teamed up with Dad Grass for the ultimate collaboration ahead of 4/20. In celebration of Harrison’s 1970 album “All Things Must Pass,” the collection includes rolling papers, pre-rolled CBD joints, ash trays and stashing systems designed with imagery from the iconic Beatles member’s album and lyrics from his most memorable songs. This rolling tray features an illustration of Harrison as he poses in front of his Friar Park estate, with curved edges to catch any stray bits of bud.

Dad Grass x George Harrison Signature Rolling Papers

Pair your rolling tray with with Dad Grass’s signature rolling papers, which includes 33 unbleached organic hemp papers (measuring 1 1/4 inches each).

Edie Parker Bong

No one makes smoking paraphernalia with more taste than Edie Parker, whose offshoot brand called Flower brings the boutique clothing store’s sophisticated style to a wide range of weed-friendly accessories. This luxury hand blown glass bong, designed in collaboration with New York City artist Paul Arnhold, is detailed with swirling one-of-a-kind patterns on every piece, in a range of vibrant springtime hues.

Higher Standards Keith Haring Pipe

Keith Haring’s iconic imagery dons this gorgeous hammer-style pipe, meticulously crafted with borosilicate glass for superior airflow and extraordinary flavor.

Levo II

If edibles are your vehicle of choice for weed (a safer alternative to smoking contraptions) the butter and oil infuser by Levo offers an effortless way to infuse TCH or CBD into your baked goods. How it works: place herbs of your choice into the machine’s pods, fill the reservoir with a mix of butter or oil and set the cooking time. Once it’s done, the Levo II will dispense the infused liquids that you can use to add some extra activation to any meal or dessert.

Edie Parker Storage Case

Edie Parker’s acrylic color blocked storage case keeps all your smoking essentials safe and sound (and in style). The non-imposing case includes three compartments, roomy enough to fit pre-rolled joints, baggies and pipes to easily access wherever you are.

Firedog Smell Proof Bag (40% Off)

More people than ever have adopted weed into their lifestyles, making it necessary to find safe and discreet ways to stow away smoking essentials throughout the day. This smell-proof bag, constructed with one sizable pouch and a handy zipper compartment for lighters, is an ideal way to store one-hitters or small batches for lighting up on the go.

Best Buds Votive Candle Set

If you don’t fancy yourself a stoner but still enjoy the vibes, then you’ll want to get your hands on this set of “kush-scented” candles from the cult-favorite brand Boy Smells. The pack comes with four votive candles made with beeswax and a coconut-wax blend, each infused with a different mix of cannabis fragrances: Cashmere Kush (cannabis flower and cashmere wood), Kush (cannabis, suede, white musk), Cowboy Kush (suede, saffron, labdanum) and Italian Kush (limoncello, pomelo, black pepper).

‘Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed’

Nothing makes a better duo than food and cannabis. The editors at “Munchies” compiled their favorite ways to incorporate weed into their cooking with this playful recipe book “Bong Appétit,” based on their popular TV series with Viceland. The cannabis cookbook features 65 recipes such as weed butter-basted chicken and and weed chimichurri, in addition to helpful explainers on the science of cannabis infusion, dosage and strain pairings.