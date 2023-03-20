Stagecoach 2023: Where to Find Affordable Tickets and Weekend Passes Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost time to pull out your cowboy boots and fringed denim jackets. Stagecoach 2023, the annual country music festival, returns to its home at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, Calif. from Apr. 28-30. While there are still weekend passes available on the Stagecoach website, you might actually find more affordable tickets on resale sites such as Vividseats.

This year’s star-studded lineup features an impressive mix of country, rock and pop stars. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton are headlining the three-day festival, while other bold-faced performers include Jon Pardi, Brooks & Dunn, Old Dominion, ZZ Top and Lainey Wilson. In addition to Bryan, who makes his fourth headlining appearance at this year’s fest, other returnees include EDM artist Diplo, who this year is curating the DJ sets in the dance hall, and celebrity foodie Guy Fieri, whose smokehouse sessions with artists on the bill are a top draw.

On the official Stagecoach website, prices for passes range from $389 for advance general admission to $1,499 for the GA standing pit and $1,999 for prime reserved seating. However, on resale sites such as VividSeats, passes are going for as low as $350. The final price might end up being the same when accounting for additional taxes and fees, but it’s a good option if you’re looking to snag last-minute tickets. In fact, passes might continue to go down in price as we head closer to festival season since when demand tails off.

If you aren’t able to attend the festival in person, the Goldenvoice-produced event will also be live streamed on the official Stagecoach YouTube channel beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Friday and throughout the weekend. The performances will also be streamed on SiriusXM from Apr. 29 through May 1.

Buy Stagecoach 2023 tickets below:

Stagecoach Country Music Festival $350 Buy Now