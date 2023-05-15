The BTS x UNO Card Game Just Got Restocked (and Is On Sale for $8)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS may be on a hiatus right now but fans can still celebrate the group with this UNO BTS card set. First released a few years ago, this officially-licensed game quickly sold out online, but Mattel has brought the BTS x UNO game back (and it’s on sale for just $8 here).

Amazon

UNO BTS $9.46 Buy Now On Amazon

An official collaboration between Big Hit and Mattel, the classic card game gets a BTS twist, with a deck featuring images of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

​Just like in classic UNO, players must try to get rid of all the cards in their hand, by matching the cards by color or number. Of course, with this being a special-edition release, there’s a special BTS rule: play the “Dancing Wild” card, and the next player will have to perform a BTS dance routine or draw three additional cards.

Everything else is the same as the regular UNO, with “skip,” “reverse” and “wild draw” cards in the deck. The player who’s down to their last card and yells “UNO!” first, wins.

This UNO BTS card game features 112 full-color cards in a collector’s-edition black BTS box. Regularly $9.50, it’s available for just $8 right now on Amazon — a 16% discount. Fans seen to love this game too — the BTS UNO set has a 4.8-star rating (out of five) from more than 17,000 reviewers online.

BTS is keeping the ARMY well-fed during their hiatus — in addition to the return of the UNO! game, the group just announced the release of their first-ever retrospective book. Titled “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” the book became available to pre-order on Amazon last week, and is due out in July.