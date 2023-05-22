A New BTS Book Is Available to Order Now (But Not the One You Think)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS broke the internet — and generated massive pre-order sales — with the announcement of their new book, due out this July. Titled “Beyond the Story,” the announcement followed weeks of speculation over which A-list artist would be dropping a must-read book for summer.

But if you’re looking for a BTS fix before the official memoir drops, you’ll want to pick up this unofficial fan journal from publishers Simon & Schuster. Titled “I Love BTS,” the book is part-trivia book and part-diary, letting fans “obsess over your biases, learn more about the Bangtan Boys and celebrate what it means to be ARMY.”

Released last week, the book has already shot to number one on Amazon’s writing journal chart and is currently on sale for just $15.99 online.

The 208-page hardcover features quizzes and trivia pages inspired by BTS’ music, videos, tours, fashion, hobbies and choreography. Since this is a brand new release, there are also pages dedicated to each member’s solo projects as well.

Alongside the quizzes and games, fans will find a ton of space to journal about their favorite BTS memories, with creative prompts to help you get started. “What’s one lyric of line from a BTS song that means the most to you?” reads one question, while another section asks readers to “Rank the top five moments that made you proud to be a BTS fan.”

The journal is a great way for ARMY to compare notes — literally — about the group, and a way to keep all their BTS stories and recollections in one place. There is also room to paste their photos of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook within the book.

While many BTS books are self-published, this is an official release from Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Author Yerin Kim is a huge pop culture fan, who has written about BTS for the likes of PopSugar, Seventeen, InStyle, and more.

“Since growing up in Seoul, I’ve kept up with Korean entertainment and trends over the years, so I’ve been familiar with BTS since shortly after their debut in 2013,” she tells Variety. “But it wasn’t until years later, in 2019, when I attended a BTS concert that sparked the magic and truly transformed me into a fan. Aside from the group’s immense talent and great looks, I really think what makes them so special is the relationship and community they’ve created with the fans — ARMY.”

As Adams Media adds, “‘I Love BTS’ will help you personalize your connection to the iconic, life-changing must group that continues to smash records, win more awards than you ever thought possible, and win the hearts of fans all over the world.”

