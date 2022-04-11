Your Favorite BTS Members Are Miniaturized in New Lineup of Collectible Action Figures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you aren’t able to snag tickets to see BTS during their limited-run residency in Las Vegas next week, there are still plenty of ways to showcase your love for the K-pop group.

The pop culture site Sideshow has just added new BTS collectibles to their lineup, which now includes hyper-realistic action figures of each of the seven members — RM, Jin, suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – in addition to miniature statues inspired by the group’s famous door logo. The collectibles, which range in price from $55 to $195, are all currently available for pre-order on Sideshow’s website.

The newest collectible from Sideshow pays homage to Los Angeles, where the group performed their first set of “Permission to Dance” shows earlier this year. Constructed in the shape of their door logo, one side features peach-colored script spelling out Los Angeles next to sun-drenched palm trees in front of the city’s skyline. The other side is designed with the ARMY logo next to images of the Pacific Wheel and famous Route 66 Santa Monica road sign.

Sideshow’s highly anticipated Deluxe statues, which dropped on the site earlier this month, are inspired by the group’s iconic 2018 live performances for their hit song “Idol.” The luxury collectibles, which stand between 9 and 11 inches tall, are 3D renderings of each of the members, striking their signature poses and donning the memorable outfits they wore on stage.

Check out Sideshow’s full lineup of BTS collectibles here, and shop through the newest pieces below:

Premium BTS Logo: Los Angeles Edition

Measuring seven inches tall, the newest BTS logo statue pays homage to Los Angeles with warm and colorful imagery depicting the City of Stars. The decorative piece is in the shape of the group’s famous door logo, which they have described as “opening outward to possibility.” One side is designed with palm trees and the city skyline atop clear blue skies, while the back features the ARMY symbol as a nod to their devoted fanbase.

RM Deluxe

RM shuffles feet to the music, donning a vibrant turquoise robe. The mini statue is complete with that iconic purple ashed hair, earrings and black-and-white sneakers.

Jung Kook Deluxe

Jung Kook’s royal blue hanbok flutters atop his black trousers as he slides his feet across the stage. The pop star also wears a sparking dark gold vest underneath his robe, and offers a subtle smile to the audience.

SUGA Deluxe

SUGA gives a cheeky wink the crowd, accessorized in layered gold chains, shimmering gold trousers and a white shirt.

j-hope Deluxe

j-hope gleams in his colorful hanbok while resting his hand on his chin. The carefully tailored outfit includes wire for posing the robe fabric to capture his dynamic movement.

V Deluxe

V shines bright with cherry red hair, accentuated by a black floral robe, powder blue shirt and white trousers.

Jimin Deluxe

Jimin holds up his red fan above his head, posing elegantly in a glittering gold jacket and black hanbok.

Jin Deluxe

Jin spreads his arms wide toward the audience, dazzling in a silk royal blue hanbok.

