BTS and Casetify Drop ‘Permission to Dance’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Balloons, multi-colored disco balls and retro jukeboxes are splashed atop phone cases and other tech accessories in Casetify’s newest collection with BTS. Fans of the ultra-popular K-pop group will recognize some of this imagery from the band’s chart-topping single “Permission to Dance,” which serves as inspiration behind the new collection.

The lineup includes protective cases for iPhones, AirPods, Macbooks and iPads in addition to tech accessories such as phone chargers, phone charms and AirTag holders. The collection also includes the brand’s new Pillow Case, made out of an ultra-plush material in a violet hue for $50. The rest of the pieces range in price between $25-$75 USD and will be available to shop on casetify.com starting July 26.

This is the fifth collection between the Hong Kong-based electronics company and the seven-man band, who went on a mini residency tour for “Permission to Dance” last spring before announcing their plans to go on a brief hiatus to pursue solo albums. The previous BTS x Casetify collection was centered around the band’s hot summer single “Butter.”

Considering how fast their previous collections have sold out, you’ll want to sign up for Casetify’s waiting list in order to increase your changes of snagging the most coveted items. You can sign up for the waiting list by joining the Casetify Club on the Co-Lab app, which will send out push notifications once the collection is live.

The BTS X Casetify “Permission to Dance” collection will be available to shop on casetify.com starting July 26 at 1 a.m. PT.

BUY NOW: $25 - $75 Buy It