This $17 BTS-Inspired Speaker Is Perfect for House Parties and Listening Parties Alike

BTS may be on hiatus right now, but fans are still finding ways to celebrate the group and enjoy their songs. Case in point: this fan-made BTS Bluetooth speaker, which is on sale right now for just $17 on Amazon.

The portable speaker is no bigger than an Echo Dot, but delivers surprisingly loud sound for its size. Wireless technology means you can take this speaker on-the-go, and with up to six hours of playtime per charge, it’s the perfect party starter whether you’re at home, at the park or throwing a BTS listening session.

BTS Portable Wood Bluetooth Speaker $16.99 Buy Now On Amazon

This BTS wireless speaker is made with a wood grain finish and features the BTS logo on the front. The simple styling looks great in any space, whether the speaker is on your bedside table, coffee table or office desk.

Bluetooth 4.2 technology makes it easy to pair your phone or computer to the speaker, and with up to 33-feet of wireless range, you can stay connected even if you’re in a separate room. A built-in microphone lets you use the speaker for hands-free calling (as long as it’s paired to your phone).

As mentioned above, battery life is pretty great, with 4-6 hours of playtime per charge. If you need to recharge, just plug in the included 3.5mm auxiliary cable and the speaker will power up in just a few hours.

While BTS partnered with Samsung to help promote Samsung earbuds last year, the group has yet to release any official speaker collab. While we wait for an official BTS release, you can snap up this fan-made piece of merch online. At just $17, it’s an easy way to show your love for your favorite group.

Fans seem to love this BTS speaker too, giving it a 4.6-star rating (out of five) online. The Bluetooth speaker comes on the heels of a re-stock of the official BTS UNO card game, and the announcement of an official BTS book due out this summer.

Note: While this BTS Bluetooth speaker is a great gift idea for ARMY, it won’t be as powerful as more traditional wireless speakers on the market. If you’re looking for some seriously good sound, Amazon has a deal on the best-selling Anker Soundcore Speaker, which is available for just $79 right now.