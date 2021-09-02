Every Broadway Show That’s Reopening, and Where to Buy Tickets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The curtains are finally rising again on Broadway this month, with theaters officially reopening at full capacity. The reopening starts with “Hadestown,” which comes back to the stage this Friday.

The Tony Award-winning musical, written by celebrated singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell, follows the mythical tales of two intertwining couples, Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone. Also returning this month are acclaimed musicals such as “Aladdin,” “Chicago,” “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked.”

Here is where to find tickets for every Broadway show that has announced a reopening date:

SYNOPSIS: The Tony-winning musical, written by celebrated singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell, returns to the stage on Sept. 3. The acclaimed show is a love story at its heart, following the mythical tales of two intertwining couples, Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone.

WHERE: Walter Kerr Theater

TICKETS: Starting at $173 apiece, tickets are currently available for shows through July, 2022.

SYNOPSIS: Hugh Jackman said the team behind “The Music Man” revival is rebuilding after Scott Rudin stepped back from Broadway productions in the wake of his workplace abuse allegations. After a year of waiting, Jackman and co-star Sutton Foster will return to the stage in late 2021.

WHERE: Winter Garden Theatre

TICKETS: Previews begin on Dec. 20 and opening night is slated for Feb. 10. Starting at $99 apiece, tickets are currently available for shows through July 2022.

SYNOPSIS: Real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker return to the classic Neil Simon comedy, playing three different sets of couples in one iconic hotel room: a long-married pair whose relationship is starting to sour, high school sweethearts who are in it for the long run and the mother and father of the bride ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials.

WHERE: Hudson Theatre

TICKETS: Previews begin Feb. 25 with opening night set for March 28. Tickets are available starting at $99.

SYNOPSIS: The rock musical inspired by the 1995 album of the same name from the iconic Alanis Morissette.

WHERE: Broadhurst Theatre

TICKETS: Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through the end of the year.

SYNOPSIS: Set in the week following the Sept. 11 attacks, “Come From Away” tells the true story of what happened when 38 planes — filled with 7,000 stranded passengers — were ordered to unexpectedly land in Canada’s small town of Gander in Newfoundland. It opened on Broadway in 2017 and received seven Tony nominations, including best musical.

WHERE: Schoenfeld Theatre

TICKETS: While Apple TV Plus announced that they will be releasing a filmed version of the play, the popular musical will return to Broadway on Sept. 21. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through the end of June 2022.

SYNOPSIS: The gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical comedy won

WHERE: Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

TICKETS: ‘Company’ will begin previews on Dec. 20 and open on Jan. 9. Tickets are currently on sale for shows through the end of June 2022.

SYNOPSIS: Based on the real-life story of Diana, Princess of Wales.

WHERE: Longacre Theatre

TICKETS: Two months after a live stage recording makes its way onto Netflix, the musical about the beloved Princess Diana will resume performances on Dec. 1 before its opening night on Dec. 16. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through Nov. 2022.

SYNOPSIS: A musical celebration inspired by the tenth studio album by British-American rock legend and former leader of the The Talking Heads, David Byrne.

STARRING: David Byrne,

WHERE: Broadway’s Hudson Theatre

TICKETS: The show will return to Broadway on Sept. 17 with tickets starting at $99 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through Jan. 2022.

SYNOPSIS: Inspired by the 1993 Robin Williams movie, the musical reimagines the story of a divorced dad who pretends to be a elderly Scottish woman so he can remain close to his estranged children.

WHERE: Stephen Sondheim Theatre

TICKETS: After playing three preview performances before the COVID-19 lockdown, the musical based on the beloved 1993 Robin Williams film is slated to open on Broadway on Dec. 5. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for preview shows starting on Oct. 21.

SYNOPSIS: After earning a million dollars during its first week of previews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, “Six” was hours away from officially opening before the COVID-19 shutdown went into effect on March 12. This wildly original stage production is like watching a pop concert starring the six ex-wives of Henry VIII.

WHERE: Brooks Atkinson Theatre

TICKETS: The musical will finally debut on Broadway starting on Sept. 17 with opening night set for Oct. 3. Tickets are currently available for shows through March 2022.

SYNOPSIS: The electrifying musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

STARRING: Nik Walker, James Harness, Jawan M Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy

WHERE: Imperial Theatre

TICKETS: The show returns on Oct. 16 with a special gala performance. Tickets are on sale tarting at $39 apiece, for shows through July 2022.

SYNOPSIS: The musical based on the 1992 Disney animated film will make its first post-COVID appearance at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre on Sept. 28

WHERE: New Amsterdam Theatre

TICKETS: Starting at $57 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through June 2022.

SYNOPSIS: The longest-running American musical in Broadway history has returned with the razzle dazzle. The Tony-winning revival tells the story of two women in Chicago who will use absolutely anything at their disposal to stay on the front page of the local newspaper, from behind prison bars.

WHERE: Ambassador Theatre

TICKETS: “Chicago” has claimed the earliest reopening date, premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (the same day Cuomo’s allowing theaters to reopen). Starting at $49.50 a piece, tickets are currently on sale for subsequent weekends and holiday weeks through Feb. 6.

SYNOPSIS: A new musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson will have its world premiere when it begins preview performances later this year.

WHERE: Neil Simon Theater

TICKETS: Tickets are available now for opening night set for Feb. 1, 2022.

SYNOPSIS: After Disney Plus released a live recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical during quarantine, the show will make its return to Broadway on Sept. 14

WHERE: Richard Rodgers Theatre

TICKETS: Starting at $149 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through June 5, 2022.

SYNOPSIS: King Mufasa, Simba, Scar and the rest of the animals from the Pride Lands of Africa will return to Broadway on Sept. 14.

WHERE: Minskoff Theatre

TICKETS: Starting at $149 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through August 2022.

SYNOPSIS: Elphaba and the witches of the Land of Oz will return to Broadway on Sept. 14.

WHERE: Gershwin Theatre

TICKETS: Starting at $144 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through March 2022.

SYNOPSIS: The longest-running show on Broadway, which opened on Jan. 26, 1988, will return to the stage starting on Oct. 22.

WHERE: Majestic Theatre

TICKETS: Starting at $29 apiece, tickets are currently available for shows through March 2022.

‘The Minutes’

SYNOPSIS: Following Armie Hammer’s departure and ongoing renovations at the Cort Theatre, the Tracy Letts play will return to Broadway on March 15 — two years after its originally intended opening.

WHERE: Cort Theatre

TICKETS: Tickets are not yet available for sale.