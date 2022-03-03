‘Bridgerton’ and Bloomingdale’s Team Up on Whimsical Pop-Up Store: Shop the Best Pieces Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Tap into your whimsy this spring with the brand new “Bridgerton”-inspired pop-up shop that just became available at Bloomingdale’s.

Ahead of the show’s second season, premiering March 25, Netflix has teamed up with the department store for an expansive collection inspired by the “regency-core” aesthetic popularized by Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama. Decadent dresses, luxe jewels, fine china, enchanting heels — the collection includes all of the fanciful accessories fit for a ball, but with a contemporary update that makes them wearable for any occasion.

Daniel Salemi for Bloomingale’s Daniel Salemi for Bloomingdale's

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Bridgerton will be available both online and at the 59th St. flagship location in New York City, starting today. In addition to exclusive fashion capsules from brands such as Hope for Flowers and Malone Souliers, the pop-up will also showcase “Bridgerton”-inspired products from popular labels such as Cult Gaia, Markarian and Selkie, among others.

“We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion in ‘Bridgerton’ would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style,” series creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Carousel @ Bloomingdales for this special ‘Bridgerton’-inspired pop-up where fans will have the opportunity to shop products and inclusive clothing inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color.”

Shop the best products from the Carousel below:

Wedgewood x Sheila Bridges Collection

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

In this special collaboration, renowned interior designer Sheila Bridges brings her celebrated Harlem Toile de Jouy design to Wedgewood’s fine china. The illustrated designs, showcasing scenes throughout French history in a wide range of bold colors, decorate teapots, mugs, plates, serving bowls and teacups for your next classy soiree.

BUY NOW: $100 - $325 Buy It

Selkie Mayfair Puff Sleeve Dress

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

The regency ballgown gets a modern update with this fanciful tulle dress by Selkie. The playful silhouette features a straight neck with ruffled trim and three-quarter length puff sleeves, all done up in floral print.

BUY NOW: $325 Buy It

Sleeper Rumba Linen Ruffle Lounge Set

Courtesy of Bloomingale’s

A sleep set fit for Lady Whistledown. Go to bed in style with these matching checkered linen pieces, so elegant that you could even get away with styling them for outside the house. The collared button-down includes details like ruffled cuffs and a tie-front hem, while the breezy bottoms feature an elasticized waist for comfort and ruffled hems for extra flare.

BUY NOW: $260 Buy It

Cult Gaia Atum Freshwater Pearl Linear Drop Earrings

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

These pearl earrings are simply stunning. Freshwater pearls drop down between links of gold-tone brass for an understated showstopper that will enhance any outfit you put together for a night out on the town.

BUY NOW: $158 Buy It

Nanushka Ayaan Knitted Camp Shirt

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Nanushka knows knitwear. This button-down brings high fashion to the beachy style, with perforated detailing atop stretch cotton and a boxy fit flattering for any body type.

BUY NOW: $525 Buy It

Cult Gaia Eos Box Clutch

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

This ultra-glam clutch comes in four different colorways and patterns, such as ivory, slate and the palm green pictured here. Multi-sized round beads outline the box, while a clasp closure keeps your essentials safe within the roomy interior.

BUY NOW: $328 Buy It

Loeffler Randall Willa Small Leather Cinch Clutch

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Go with something more versatile with this brown leather cinch clutch, dressed up with gold-tone hardware detailing and a removable chain strap.

BUY NOW: $295 Buy It

Baccarat Everyday Collection

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Become the host of your dreams with this enchanting drinkware set, featuring a stunning collection of tumblers, highball and wine glasses all perfectly crafted in cut crystal.

BUY NOW: $490 - $990 Buy It