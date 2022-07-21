Brad Pitt Makes a Very Convincing Case for the Linen Suit During ‘Bullet Train’ Press Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a busy week for Brad Pitt, who has walked at least four carpets in the past five days while on the European leg of the press tour for his movie “Bullet Train.” But in the process of promoting the upcoming action-comedy, the 58-year-old actor has unwittingly promoted a new summer uniform, and it’s one we can all get behind: the linen suit.

If anyone can convince someone to wear a two-piece suit amid unprecedented heat waves it’s Pitt, who wore a different variation of the same linen ensemble, custom-made by the designer Haans Nicholas Mott, for this week’s packed slate of press events. Each outfit is comprised of a linen jacket, drawstring pants and slouchy tee (in different springtime hues: pink-salmon, khaki, slate gray), alongside his signature aviator sunglasses and white slip-on sneaks.

Getty Images

But Pitt’s most memorable outfit, photos of which aptly made its rounds on social media, deviated from what has quickly become a uniform for the Oscar winner. When he arrived in Berlin for the German premiere, he showed up in a linen skirt set, making an already-breezy summer outfit even breezier. The entire mud-brown ensemble consisted of a knee-length skirt (short enough to give a rare glimpse at his rhinoceros tattoo), a lightweight jacket and pink button-down.

In short, the acclaimed actor-turned-linen-influencer might’ve officially cracked the code for summer’s biggest sartorial dilemma. Below, check out the best linens to wear in the heat this summer — for your next Hamptons trip or al fresco meal.

Banana Republic Castello Linen Shirt

Courtesy of Banana Republic

This elevated button-down shirt is crafted from luxurious and breathable natural linen, dyed in four luxe hues: dark brown, pure lavender, navy and off-white.

BUY NOW: $80 Buy It

Unconstructed Italian Linen Blazer (56% Off)

Courtesy of Bonobos

Add a tailored touch to any look with this lightweight jacket, constructed with minimal lining for a casual feel and milled out of 100% linen in Italy. Thin, subtle pinstripes that run down the fabric offer extra detailing. Plus, it’s more than half off right now — a total steal.

BUY NOW: $450 $200 Buy It

Beck Linen Blazer

Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Go for a slouchier fit with this oversized linen jacket from Rag & Bone, which is fully deconstructed and unlined for the pure “linen effect.” Wear it as a separate or pair it with the brand’s Beck Linen Pant for a Brad Pitt-esque complete look.

BUY NOW: $495 Buy It

J. Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt

Courtesy of J. Crew

Add some East Coast prep to your look with this smart button-up from J. Crew, offered in 14 versatile colors and patterns to go with any wardrobe.

BUY NOW: $89.50 Buy It

S.K. Manor Hill Savant Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Achieve a distinct style with this off-the-runway look from S.K Manor Hill. This elevated take on the linen shirt features a flared silhouette, dropped shoulders and a point collar.

BUY NOW: $320 Buy It

Men’s Skirt in Ecru Linen

Courtesy of Etsy

Inspired by Brad’s daring skirt look? Try it out yourself with this Ecru Linen style maxi from a small business owner on Etsy, who boasts dozens of rave reviews for his innovative designs.